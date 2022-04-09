Korea Open 2022: PV Sindhu crashes in straight sets in semis, Srikanth bows out

Later, Kidambi Srikanth too bowed out of the Korea Open, losing 19-21, 16-21 losing Jonathan Kristie of Indonesia, also ending the Indian campaign in the tournament.

Right from the opening game, the World No 4 South Korean shuttler started off with a bang taking a 3-0 lead and she never allowed two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu to come anywhere near to her winning the game by a comfortable margin of 21-14.

In the second game former World Champion PV Sindhu started off in a similar fashion as her opponent started in the first game taking a 3-0 lead but the Korean won five consecutive points to take a 5-3 lead.

It was a see-saw battle till 9-9 but after that, the local girl won four points on the trot to take a 13-9 lead and she never looked back from there onwards as Sindhu lost the second game 17-21.

PV Sindhu lost the semifinal match 14-21, 17-21 in 49 minutes as her campaign came to a crashing end.

Satwik-Chriag bow out

Earlier, Indian doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out in the ongoing Korea Open on Friday after facing close defeat against Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae at the Palma Stadium.

The third-seeded Indian pair lost 20-22, 21-18, 20-22 to the Korean pair in a very closely fought quarterfinal match that lasted for an hour and 17 minutes.

Before this clash, the Indian men's doubles pair defeated Singapore's Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean to cruise into the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the third seed Sindhu defeated seventh seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in straight games to enter the semi-finals of the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022.

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also won the quarter-final match 21-12 18-21 21-12 in one hour and two minutes against Son Wanho and he will take on Jonatan Christie in the semifinal.