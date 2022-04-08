Korea Open 2022: Sindhu, Srikanth reach semifinals; doubles pairs crash out

While third seed Sindhu beat Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in straight games (21-10 21-16) in the women's singles quarterfinals, World Championships silver medalist Srikanth beat Korea's Son Wan Ho 21-12 18-21 21-12 in a men's singles quarterfinal match.

In women's singles last 8 match, Sindhu eased past familar foe Busanan, whom she had beaten at Swiss Open final last month. The Thai had taken a 5-2 lead in the opening game but after that it was all Sindhu as she sealed the game 21-10.

The second game, however, was even more close as the Thai put up some fight, but Sindhu proved too good against an opponent, whom she has beaten 17 times now.

The two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu will next face second seeded Korean An Seyoung in the last 4 match on Saturday (April 9). The Indian has lost to the South Korean in the all the 3 meetings between the pair so far including the World Tour Finals last year.

In the men's singles last 8 match, Srikanth secured the first game 21-12, butthe Korean fought back to claim the second game 21-18. However, Srikanth bounced back with a 21-12 win in the deciding game.

The Indian, seeded fifth, will next face third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the last 4 match on Saturday (April 9). The two shuttlers have met 8 times so far with both of them sharing 4 wins each.

While Sindhu and Srikanth progressed, it was end of the road for top doubles pairs of the country - men's team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and women's team of Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy, who suffered an upset loss to Korean pairs.

The third seeded Indian pair lost 20-22, 21-18, 20-22 to the Korean pair Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae in a very closely fought quarterfinal match that lasted for an hour and 17 minutes.

Meanwhile, women's doubles fourth seeded pair of Ponnappa and Sikki lost to Korean pair of Eom Hye-won and Bo Ryeong Kim in straight game (21-19, 21-17).

(With inputs from PTI)