Lakshya Sen, Rutvika Shivani score wins in National Badminton

Nagpur, November 6: Lakshya Sen overcame a fighting Maisnam Meiraba in a men's singles match while Rutvika Shivani had an easy outing against Mansi Singh in the women's singles event of the National Badminton Championship, here on Sunday (November 5).

Lakshya pipped Maisnam 21-13 12-21 21-13 in his fourth round while Rutvika Shivani beat Mansi 21-8 21-11 in her match.

Also winning was the mixed doubles duo of Manu Attri and Maneesha K, who defeated Sumit Reddy and Arathi Sunil 17-21 21-19 21-11.

The Mens Single match between Lakshya Sen against Maisnam Meiraba proved to be a neck and neck first game. Both the players were giving a tough fight as they did not allow the other to get away with the game easily. Finally, it was Lakshya Sen who stamped his name.

Scores:

Men's singles:

Lakshya Sen beat Maisnam Meiraba  21-13, 12-21,21-13

B M Rahul Bharadwaj beat C Rohit Yadav  21-13, 21-10

Men's doubles:

Chetan Anand and V Diju beat G Kiran Kumar and H R Vasanta Kumar 21-7 21-19

Womens doubles:

Mansi Gadgil and Mrunmayi Saoji beat Tanishq M and Sonika Sai 21-8,21-23, 21-16

Women's singles:

Rutvika Shivani beat Mansi Singh  21-8 21-11

Saili Rane beat Vaishnavi Bhale  21-16 21-10