Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England Open 2022 Final: Timing and Live Streaming Information

The surging Indian youngster booked his second BWF Tour final within a week following a hard-fought win over defending champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia. Sen stunned Lee 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 to reach the summit clash.

Earlier, Sen got past compatriot Sourabh Verma (21-17, 21-7) in the first round, secured another straight games win (21-16, 21-18) over third-seeded Andres Antonsen of Denmark in the second round, and got a walkover from China's Lu Guang Zu in the quarterfinal.

Top seed Axelsen, on the other had, defeated fourth-seeded Chou Tien-chen in straight games (21-13, 21-15) to reach the final. In the earlier rounds, the Dane got the better of Indonesian fifth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (21-4, 21-9), Dutchman Mark Caljouw (21-14, 21-13) and Sai Praneeth (22-20, 21-11).

Axlesen had invited Sen and four others to train with him at his Dubai base in the back end of 2021. Apart from Sen, Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, Brian Yang of Canada, Toby Penty of Denmark and Sweden's Felix Burestedt also trained with Axelsen at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai.

Sen and Axelsen have met five times earlier with the World Number 1 winning four times and the Indian winning just the once in the most recent meeting in Germany.

Last week at the German Open, the Indian shuttler made a stunning comeback in the third and final game of the semifinal against reigning Olympic Gold medallist Axelsen to win the match 21-13, 12-21, 22-20 that lasted for 70 minutes. But fell in the final hurdle to Thailands's Kunvlat Vitidsarn.

Apart from making the final in the last few Tour events, Lakshya won his first title Super 500 title at the Indian Open in January following on from World Tour Finals bronze medal finish.

Now, ahead of the summit clash, we take a look at the timing and live streaming information for Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen All England Open 2022 Final:

What time is Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen All England Open 2022?

There will be final matches taking place on Sunday (March 20), including the men's singles final, which will start after 7:30 PM IST. The women's singles finals will kick off the day's schedule at 12 PM Local Time (5:30 PM IST).

When is the men's singles final scheduled to take place?

The men's singles final between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen is scheduled for the fifth and final match of the day, and will start after the mixed doubles finals. The match may start around 8:30 PM IST (tentatively).

How to watch Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen All England Open 2022 Final in India?

While there is no channel live telecasting the event, fans in India can live stream the event using VOOT Select from 5:30 PM IST, while Lakshya Sen's match may start after 7:30 PM IST (approximately).