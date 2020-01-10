English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Malaysia Masters: Indian challenge ends as Sindhu, Saina crash out

By
P V Sindhu suffers second consecutive loss to Tai Tzu Ying
P V Sindhu suffers second consecutive loss to Tai Tzu Ying

Kuala Lumpur, January 10: Reigning world champion P V Sindhu and 2012 Olympics bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Malaysia Master Super 500 on Friday (January 10).

Sindhu lost in straight games to top seed Tai Tzu Ying, while Saina lost a one side contest against Carolina Marin.

The Chinese Taipei world number two Tzu Ying beat Sindhu 21-16 21-16 in the quarterfinal, extending her head to head record to 12-5.

This was Sindhu's second consecutive loss to Tzu Ying. She had lost to her at the quarterfinals of the French open in October last year.

Sindhu was erratic in the start, failing to capitalise on her leads and eventually lost the first game 16-21 to hand a 1-0 advantage to Tzu Ying.

In the second game, Sindhu could do little as Tzu Ying completely dominated the proceedings from start to end.

Trailing 11-20, Sindhu saved six match points but it was too late as Tzu Ying sealed the game 21-16.

Meanwhile, Saina dropped her quarterfinal to Marin 8-21, 7-21 in a match that lasted for half an hour.

(With PTI inputs)

More PV SINDHU News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 14:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue