Malaysia Open 2023: Indian Shuttlers in Action, Schedule, Results, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

The Malaysia Open, which has been upgraded to a Super 1000 tournament, will start with the first round matches on January 10 and January 11 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal and conclude with the finals on Sunday (January 15).

A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 7 singles players and 4 doubles pairs from India will be in action at the 66th edition of the tournament that was founded in 1973. The Indian contingent will hope to land their first medal at the event.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will be among the shuttlers representing India at the Malaysia Open 2023. The event will also see the likes of Victor Axelsen, Carolina Marina and Tai Tzu Ying among others in action.

The Indians have been handed a tough draw as Sindhu, who returns to action after an injury layoff, will face Marin in the women's singles first round, while Nehwal could face Tzu Ying in the second round.

Compatriots Sen and Prannoy, who have faced each other five times, will clash once again in the men's singles first round.

Here is all you need to know about Malaysia Open 2023 from dates, Indian draw, results, telecast and live streaming information:

Malaysia Open 2023 Dates and Timings First Round: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 and Wednesday, January 11, 2023 - 7:30 PM IST Second Round: Thursday, January 12, 2023 Quarterfinals: Friday, January 13, 2023 Semifinals: Saturday, January 14, 2023 Finals: Sunday, January 15, 2023 Malaysia Open 2023 Singles Draw Indian Men's Singles Matches and Results First Round ● Kidambi Srikanth vs Kenta Nishimoto ● Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Indian Women's Singles Matches and Results First Round ● PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin ● Saina Nehwal vs Han Yue ● Akarshi Kashyap vs Hsu Wen-chi ● Malvika Bansod vs An Se-young Malaysia Open 2023 Doubles Draw Indian Men's Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Choi Sol-gyu & Kim Won-ho ● Dhruv Kapila & MR Arjun vs Kang Min-hyuk & Aaron Seo Seung-jae Indian Women's Doubles Matches and Results First Round ● Treesa Jolly & Gayathri Gopichand vs Yeung Nga Ting & Yeung Pui Lam ● Ashwini Bhat K & Shikha Gautam vs Supissara Paewsampran & Puttita Supajirakul Malaysia Open 2023 Telecast & Live Streaming Viacom18 has the broadcast rights for BWF events in India. So, Sports 18-1 channels will telecast the court 1 or main court matches live, while VootSelect will be the destination for live streaming of the Malaysia Open 2023 matches. Badminton fans can also watch the action on BWF's YouTube Channel - BWF TV.