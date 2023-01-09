Malaysia Open 2023: Indian Shuttlers in Action, Schedule, Results, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

Malaysia Open 2023 Dates and Timings
First Round: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 and Wednesday, January 11, 2023 - 7:30 PM IST
Second Round: Thursday, January 12, 2023
Quarterfinals: Friday, January 13, 2023
Semifinals: Saturday, January 14, 2023
Finals: Sunday, January 15, 2023
Malaysia Open 2023 Singles Draw
Indian Men's Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● Kidambi Srikanth vs Kenta Nishimoto
● Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy
Indian Women's Singles Matches and Results
First Round
● PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin
● Saina Nehwal vs Han Yue
● Akarshi Kashyap vs Hsu Wen-chi
● Malvika Bansod vs An Se-young
Malaysia Open 2023 Doubles Draw
Indian Men's Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Choi Sol-gyu & Kim Won-ho
● Dhruv Kapila & MR Arjun vs Kang Min-hyuk & Aaron Seo Seung-jae
Indian Women's Doubles Matches and Results
First Round
● Treesa Jolly & Gayathri Gopichand vs Yeung Nga Ting & Yeung Pui Lam
● Ashwini Bhat K & Shikha Gautam vs Supissara Paewsampran & Puttita Supajirakul
Malaysia Open 2023 Telecast & Live Streaming
Viacom18 has the broadcast rights for BWF events in India. So, Sports 18-1 channels will telecast the court 1 or main court matches live, while VootSelect will be the destination for live streaming of the Malaysia Open 2023 matches. Badminton fans can also watch the action on BWF's YouTube Channel - BWF TV.