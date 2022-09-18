Meiraba, Dhruv-Arjun bag titles in Maha Metro International Challenge badminton tournament

Meiraba upset second seed Mithun Manjunath 21-14, 21-16 in the men's singles final while the men's doubles combination of Dhruv and Arjun did well to regroup after wasting a match point in the second game to defeat Thailand's Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Nanthakarn Yordphaisong 21-17, 20-22, 21-18 to clinch the winner's trophy.

India had a chance to clinch a total of four titles on the final day of the competition but unseeded G Ruthvika Shivani and the mixed doubles pairing of K Maneesha and Gouse Shaikh lost in straight games.

Ruthvika, who has been making a comeback after a long injury lay-off, had upset many seeded players enroute to the final but could not handle the prowess of Japan's Miho Kayama, going down 21-11, 21-11.

Shaikh and Maneesha were also unable to trouble Thailand's Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat and lost 21-18, 21-9.

Seventh seeds Chisato Hoshi and Miyu Takahashi clinched the women's doubles crown in an all-Japan final beating Kayama and Kaho Osawa 21-18, 19-21, 21-16 in the final.

