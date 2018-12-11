PBL 2018-19: Ahmedabad Smash Masters: Team and Player profiles

Singles: Viktor Axelsen (Icon):

An integral cog of the Bengaluru Blasters squad that made the final last season, scintillating Danish shuttler Viktor Axelsen will be leading the Ahmedabad Smash Masters in the upcoming edition. With an impeccable 100% win record in PBL 3, the Ahmedabad franchise have a true leader that can guide them all the way to the coveted crown.

Daren Lieu (MS):

World Championship Bronze winner earlier in the year, Daren Lieu is another renowned foreign name making their foray in the PBL. Quick and powerful, the 2014 CWG gold winner is a smart buy in the single's department and boasts of expertise to tilt tight matches in his favour.

Sourabh Verma (MS):

Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma's addition makes the men's singles department of the Ahmedabad Smash Masters a lethal force. Verma has been in sublime form this year winning the Dutch Open and the Russian Open and would be keen to carry on the momentum for the last year semi-finalists in PBL 4.

Kirsty Gilmour (WS):

Making her debut in PBL3 with the Bengaluru Blasters, Scot shuttler Kirsty Gilmour will be donning the Ahmedabad outfit for the fourth edition of the league. A feisty character on the court with an indomitable spirit, Gilmour's presence in the squad will fire up the singles department of the Ahmedabad franchise.

Doubles: Sikki Reddy (WD):

Two times South Asian Games gold winner, Sikki Reddy is an established doubles player and has been a part of the PBL since its inception. Making her debut with the Chennai Smashers, the 2018 CWG gold winner pledged her loyalty to the Bengaluru Blasters for the past two seasons. Now, Reddy will be seen plying her trade for the Ahmedabad Smash Masters and could be the ace that could lead them to the title in the new season.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (XD/MD):

Tall and robust, young doubles shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is one of the upcoming faces of Indian badminton and will be a name to watch out for. Already garnering an international repute at a young age, the 2018 CWG gold medalist will be focussed on getting the job done and propel Ahmedabad to their maiden PBL crown.

Lee Chun Hei Regnaid (XD/MD):

A proven contender in the doubles department, Hong Kong's Lee Chun Hei Regnaid continues his association with the Ahmedabad Smash Masters in the upcoming fourth edition of the league. Making his PBL debut with the franchise last year, Lee Chun is all geared to take on the Ahmedabad mantle forward.

Kidambi Nandagopal (MD):

Kidambi Nandagopal has been a part of PBL since the first edition. Elder brother of Kidambi Srikanth, Nandagopal made his debut for Chennai Smashers but changed to Ahmedabad colours last season. The dynamic doubles shuttler continues his alliance and is ready to contibute everything for the title cause.

Indian Juniors: Vaishnavi Bhale (WS):

With the new season emphasising on promoting youngsters, Vaishali Bhale will be joining the Ahmedabad ranks as she aims to leave behind a strong impression and make her mark in her debut PBL season.

Anoushka Parikh (XD):

Making her PBL debut last year with the Hyderabad Hunters, young talent Anoushka Parikh is all prepped to don the Ahmedabad outfit and take on the challenge. A smart doubles player with a clinical ability to read the game, Parikh has made a swift climb up the ranks and looks eager to keep herself pushing for more.