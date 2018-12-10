PBL 2018-19: Mumbai Rockets: Team and Player profiles

PBL 2018: Full schedule, venue, timing, where to watch

With some smart buys in their lineup, the franchise aims to go all guns blazing to break the jinx and lift their maiden PBL crown.

Here’s a profile of the Mumbai Rockets players:

Singles:

Lee Yong Dae (Icon): One of the most successful doubles player across the globe, South Korean dynamo Lee Dong Dae will be shouldering the Mumbai Rockets mantle for the upcoming PBL4. With a rich pool of laurels in his kitty, that includes a gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver at the 2012 London Olympics, Lee Dong Dae is a name to watch out for in the new season.

A part of the Mumbai franchise for the past two editions, the three-time World Championship silver winner is accustomed to Indian conditions and is currently focussed on taking Mumbai to the zenith of success in the new season.

Anders Antonsen (MS): European Championship silver winner in 2017, young Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen is all ready to make his foray in the world’s richest badminton league. Heralded for his agility and swiftness on the court, Antonsen also possess deft stroke play and his addition in the line up makes Mumbai Rockets a force to reckon against.

Sameer Verma (MS): Having plied his trade for Mumbai since the last edition, dynamic singles shuttler and World No 14 Sameer Verma is all ready to don the Mumbai Rockets outfit for PBL4.

Sameer will be coming into the new season on the back of some fine performances that saw him win the Swiss Open and the Syed Modi International tournament and qualifying for the World Super Series Masters for the first time will be aiming to continue his sublime form for the Rockets as well.

Pratul Joshi (MS): Making his debut with the North-Eastern Warriors in PBL 3, Pratul Joshi is renowned for his wide array of shots and with strong smashes his forte, he is certainly a name to watch out for in the Mumbai line-up

Doubles:

Manu Attri (MD): After featuring for the Mumbai Rockets in the flagship edition, versatile doubles shuttler Manu Attri is geared up to make his return and is a clinical addition to the doubles department.

Winning the Lagos International earlier in the year, Manu Attri will be keen to propel his fine form for the Mumbai franchise in PBL4.

Kim Gi Jung (XD): Two time World Championship bronze winner, Kim Gi Jung is a star doubles attraction in the Mumbai Rockets squad. With an illustrious career ever since his foray, the South Korean shuttler has heralded an international repute and looks confident to guide the Mumbai franchise squad to their maiden PBL title.

Pia Zebadiah (XD): A part of the PBL 3 winning Hyderabad Hunters squad, dynamic XD shuttler Pia Zebadiah will be seen plying her trade for the Mumbai Rockets in the upcoming edition. Sister of men's doubles world and Olympic champion Markis Kido, Pia is a hardworking athlete who relies on tact and control and it will be an intriguing contest to watch the Indonesian take forward the Mumbai Rockets charge in the doubles department.

Indian Juniors:

Kuhoo Garg (XD): A part of the Mumbai Rockets squad last year, Kuhoo Garg continues her association with the franchise in the new season as well. She has made a rapid progress up the ranks and will be one of the marquee youngsters to watch out for in PBL4.

Winning the Iceland International and finishing runners-up at the Lagos International, Garg has already heralded an international repute and will be keen to make her mark when she takes the court in the upcoming edition of the PBL.

Shreyanshi Pardeshi (WS): Having made her debut in PBL last year with the Delhi Dashers, Pardeshi will be wearing the Mumbai outfit in the new season.

A talented doubles player with a clinical ability to read the game, Shreyanshi Pardeshi is excited to play alongside some of the big names in world badminton.

Anura Prabhudesai (WS): A meteoric climb through the national rankings in 2017 saw the 19-year-old shuttler become the first badminton player from Goa to attain the Indian #1 in both women’s singles and doubles.

Moving swiftly and gracefully, Anura looks like she is gliding across the court with her racquet in hand, dispatching opponents with ferocity. And her quick victories on the court have led to an even speedier rise up the charts of Indian badminton and she will try and live up to her reputation when she makes her debut in the PBL.