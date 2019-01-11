PBL semifinal preview: Champions Hyderabad Hunters to take on two-time finalists Mumbai Rockets

Exquisite Sindhu

Led by the exquisite PV Sindhu from the front, the Hyderabad team has lost only one trump match in the season so far, winning 5 of their 6 trumps used and will be keen to extend it further.

Speaking on the eve of their semis clash, Hunters skipper Sindhu said, "We are really excited to have made to the semi finals. Though the stakes are higher but as a team we are playing well and we will be giving everything to keep outselves in the title hunt."

Antonsen threat

With the likes of Anders Antonsen and Sameer Verma, on the other hand, spearheading the Mumbai attack alongside the experinced Lee Yong Dae, the Rockets cannot be tread lightly either.

Their line-up boasts of some serious firepower and the Hunters will have a task cut out for themselves when they face Mumbai Rockets on court.

Consistent season

Mumbai, which finished fourth in the table with 19 points have enjoyed a very consistent season.

They will once again seek to strike the chord right and seal their place in the grand finale.

Extra charged

Runners up in the first and second edition of the PBL, the Rocket's will thus be extra-charged to make amends for their missed opportunity and give themselves a promising chance in their run to earn their maiden PBL title.

"This is a good opportunity for us; Hyderabad Hunters are the defending champions and we'd like to beat the best to be the best. We have a good chance and the team looks extremely confident. We have been training really hard am sure Bengaluru will be up for a great contest," said Mumbai's icon player, Lee.