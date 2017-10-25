Prannoy gets off to a smooth start

Paris, October 25: HS Prannoy got off to a smooth start as the Indian shuttler notched up an easy win over South Korean shuttler Lee Hyun Il at the ongoing French Open Super Series tournament here on Wednesday (October 25).

Prannoy who has been in sublime form got his campaign off the mark thrashing Lee 21-15, 21-17 in his opening game of the tournament. 37-year-old Lee seemed to be troubled by the Indian shuttlers as the Korean had gone down to India's Kidambi Srikanth just days ago in the final of the Denmark Open. Lee who had been thrashed by Srikanth in the previous tournament looked as listless in the French Open as Prannoy hardly broke any sweat en route to his easy win.

Good start with a straight sets win against Lee Hyun il from Korea!! And look who is back in Yonex shoes😉😉😉 pic.twitter.com/lUXsUsKyUO — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) October 25, 2017

Heading into the match though Lee had the edge over the Indian as he had one the only other match the duo had faced off in. Though currently Prannoy, who has had a good season is ranked higher than his opponent at 14, whereas Lee lies eight places below him at 22.

The Indian who wrapped up the match in two games, ended Lee's run early in a 43-minute contest. The maximum number of consecutive points was notched up by Prannoy at 5 points, whereas Lee held on to clinch a maximum of four. Though the rallies played between the duo was 74 each, Prannoy held onto win 42 of his rallies to ultimately seal an easy victory.