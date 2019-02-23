PV Sindhu co-pilots light combat aircraft Tejas at Aero India 2019

The Hyderabadi badminton star co-piloted Tejas during the ongoing Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru. Wearing a green outfit, Sindhu stepped into the cockpit of the aircraft for the sortie. Tejas, built by the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), is a single-engine multirole light fighter which is Made In India.

The penultimate day of Aero India on Saturday is being celebrated as Women's Day to showcase the women's achievement in the aerospace sector.

Badminton player PV Sindhu waves as she is about to take off for a sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft - Tejas in Bengaluru. #AeroIndia2019 pic.twitter.com/KvYkPLiGT5 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2019

Sindhu will be preparing for the All England Badminton Championships in Birmingham, starting March 6.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at the parking lot of Aero India show at Yelahanka in which at least 100 cars were gutted in the blaze.

Fire tenders were engaged in dousing the massive fire at the parking lot. According to reports, fire started on dry grass spread to nearby parked cars.

The show has been temporarily suspended due to the massive fire at the parking lot. Thick smoke has engulfed the entire area. Air show likely to resume later in the afternoon.