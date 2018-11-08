PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth enter China Open quarterfinals

Srikanth took to the court first in the morning and had a rough sailing against Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto, losing the first game quite easily10-21. A comeback looked bleak at that moment but Srikanth had other ideas as he regained his mojo.

First game down, India's 🇮🇳 @srikidambi makes a strong and confident comeback, takes the match against Tommy Sugiarto 10-21;21-9;21-9. He enters the quarters of #FuzhouChinaOpenSuper750. Super show Srikanth. keep it going. 💪👊 #IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/dI5oYuJOHi — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 8, 2018

Srikanth breezed through the next two games 21-9, 21-9 to enter the last eight stage.

As if taking a cue from Srikanth, Sindhu too stormed into the last eight but with more comfortable victory. Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand neither had the skill or ammunition to even stretch Sindhu as the Indian won 21-12, 21-15.

Sindhu through to the Quarters of China Open!@Pvsindhu1 beats her opponent,🇹🇭's Busanan Ongbamrungphan rather easily 21-12; 21-15 to make it to the QF of #FuzhouChinaOpenSuper750. Keep the 🔥 going, girl! #IndiaontheRise #badminton #Sindhu pic.twitter.com/uudcI5wB4G — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 8, 2018

Earlier, Srikanth had crushed Lucas Corvee of France on the second day of the China Open by registering an easy 21-12, 21-16 win. The world number nine hardly broke a sweat in the first set to end the game in his favour. As the game entered into the second set, the Frenchman tried to make a comeback. But Srikanth, while maintaining the momentum, showed the door to Corvee in a total of 34 minutes.

Sindhu had cruised past Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia in the opening round of the Fuzhou China Open. The Olympic silver medallist registered an easy 21-13 21-19 win in a match that lasted less than 30 minutes.