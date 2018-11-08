PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth enter China Open quarterfinals

English

Bengaluru, November 8: India shuttlers started their day at China Open on a bright note as Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu entered the quarterfinals of the China Open with contrasting victories in Beijing on Thursday (November 8).

Srikanth took to the court first in the morning and had a rough sailing against Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto, losing the first game quite easily10-21. A comeback looked bleak at that moment but Srikanth had other ideas as he regained his mojo.

Srikanth breezed through the next two games 21-9, 21-9 to enter the last eight stage.

As if taking a cue from Srikanth, Sindhu too stormed into the last eight but with more comfortable victory. Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand neither had the skill or ammunition to even stretch Sindhu as the Indian won 21-12, 21-15.

Earlier, Srikanth had crushed Lucas Corvee of France on the second day of the China Open by registering an easy 21-12, 21-16 win. The world number nine hardly broke a sweat in the first set to end the game in his favour. As the game entered into the second set, the Frenchman tried to make a comeback. But Srikanth, while maintaining the momentum, showed the door to Corvee in a total of 34 minutes.

Sindhu had cruised past Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia in the opening round of the Fuzhou China Open. The Olympic silver medallist registered an easy 21-13 21-19 win in a match that lasted less than 30 minutes.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 8, 2018, 12:48 [IST]
