PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth to lead Indian team at Sudirman Cup mixed team championship

By
New Delhi, April 30: India will field its strongest contingent for the 2019 Sudirman Cup mixed team championship to be played in Nanning, China from May 19-26.

Leading the Indian contingent would be world championship silver medallist PV Sindhu, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and world number 8 men's singles shuttler Kidambi Srikanth.

In the last edition at Gold Coast, India had reached the quarterfinals and have been seeded 8th in this edition. They have been grouped with hosts China and Malaysia in Group D and will need to finish in top two in the league stage to reach the knockout stage.

It is worth noting that India had defeated Malaysia in the mixed team format to win the Commonwealth Games gold in Gold Coast last year and the absence of former world number one Lee Chong Wei should come as good news to the Indian contingent.

The 13-member Indian contingent also comprises in form Sameer Verma and will also see the return of doubles star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who was out of action due to an injury along with Chirag Shetty.

India squad:

Men: Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Manu Atri, B Sumeeth Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra

Women: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Ashwini Ponnappa, N Sikki Reddy, Poorvisha S Ram and J Meghana

Source: Press Release

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 19:28 [IST]
