PV Sindhu named BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2019, shuttler dedicates the honour to her fans

The 24-year-old shuttler Sindhu bested the likes of MC Mary Kom (boxing), Dutee Chand (athletics), Vinesh Phogat (wrestling), and Manasi Joshi (para-badminton) to win the award on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Sindhu was awarded the sportswoman of the year for her brilliant performances in the year 2019. Rio Olympic silver medallist Sindhu won the world championship gold at Basel, Switzerland last year to script history.

The Hyderabadi shuttler wasn't present at the event as she's in London to participate in the upcoming All England Championships, starting March 11.

In a recorded message to the BBC, the 24-year-old said, "I would like to dedicate this award to my supporters and fans who supported me all along and also voted for me."

"My message to all young sportswomen is that as women we have to believe in ourselves. Hard work is the key to success. I'm sure soon there will be more Indian sportswomen winning medals for the country," the World No. 6 ranked shuttler added further.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju handed over the award to Sindhu's manager and congratulated all the other nominees for the recognition.

"I congratulate all the athletes for getting nominated for the awards and my best wishes to whosoever wins the award. All these athletes have made the country proud with their performances at the national and international level.