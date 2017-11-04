PV Sindhu raps airline ground staff for rude behaviour

Bengaluru, November 4: Ace shuttler P V Sindhu through her twitter handle expressed her anger over the "rude" behaviour of a staff with the Indigo Airlines while flying to Mumbai on Saturday (November 4).

Sindhu, the Olympics silver medallist, alleged that Ajeetesh, who according to Sindhu works as a ground staff with Indigo, behaved rudely with her while handling her kit bag.

Sindhu's father Venkataramana, a former India volleyball player, too was with her during the journey.

Indigo through their Twitter account responded to Sindhu asking her to contact them through the registered mobile number.

Sorry to say ..i had a very bad experience😤when i was flying by 6E 608 flight to bombay on 4th nov the ground staff by name Mr ajeetesh(1/3) — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) November 4, 2017

Please speak to Ms Ashima she wil explain you in detail.🙏🏻 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) November 4, 2017

But Sindhu replied asking the officials to contact Ashima, an air hostess with Indigo. Sindhu in her twitter handle alleged that Ajeetesh was even rude to the air hostess, who asked him to behave well with a passenger.

Later, Indigo defended its employee saying he was carrying out his duty as Sindhu was carrying an oversized baggage that could not be fitted into the overhead cabin.

"Ms P V Sindhu boarded flight 6E 608 Hyderabad-Mumbai... carrying oversized baggage which was not fitting into the overhead bin.

"Sindhu was informed that it will be moved to cargo hold of the aircraft. This is the same policy we follow for all customers.

"Oversized baggage inside the cabin inconveniences other customers and can also be a safety hazard if it cannot be secured properly in the cabin," IndiGo spokesma Ajay Jasra said.

"During the entire conversation, the member of the IndiGo ground operations remained calm. After several requests to her manager, they finally consented to the removal of the bag from the cabin.

"We then placed the over-sized baggage in the cargo hold and was handed over to Ms Sindhu on arrival. We are extremely proud of Ms Sindhu's sporting achievements and are grateful for the laurels she has won for our country.

"However, safety of our operations is paramount to IndiGo. We hope that Ms Sindhu will appreciate that our colleague was only carrying out his duty in the best interest of a safe and reliable operation," Jasra said.