PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Sail Into Pre-Quarters at BWF World Championships 2025 By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 21:28 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Paris, Aug 27: Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu once again relied on a late surge to overcome Malaysia's world No. 40 Letshanaa Karupathevan and reach the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships 2025 here on Wednesday (August 27).

The former world champion, who had survived a scare in the opening round, rallied from 12-18 down in the first game to secure a 21-19, 21-15 victory in 42 minutes.

How PV Sindhu Beat Letshanaa Karupathevan

Sindhu, who had looked sluggish against Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova in her opener on Tuesday, had a similar start on Wednesday. Against Letshanaa, she trailed for most of the opening game, unable to counter the Malaysian's aggressive start. At 18-12, Sindhu seemed on the back foot, but she turned the tide with six straight points, eventually seizing control to win 21-19.

Carrying that momentum, Sindhu raced to an early lead in the second game, mixing clever drops with powerful smashes. Letshanaa faltered under pressure, and Sindhu wrapped up the contest 21-15 to advance to the Round of 16.

Satwik-Chirag Power Through to Pre-Quarters

India's top-ranked men's doubles duo and ninth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also advanced to the Round of 16 after a hard-fought win against Chinese Taipei's Liu Kuang Heng and Yang Po Han.

The pair showcased their trademark aggression to edge the first game 22-20 before dominating the second 21-13 in 43 minutes. They will next face sixth seeds Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in a highly anticipated clash.

Dhruv-Tanisha Progress in Mixed Doubles

Earlier in the day, India's mixed doubles duo Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto registered a comfortable 21-11, 21-16 win over Ireland's Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan in 35 minutes. The Indian pair now faces fifth seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong China in the Round of 16.

With Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag, and Dhruv-Tanisha moving into the pre-quarterfinals, India's campaign at the World Championships is gathering momentum, setting the stage for some intense battles ahead.