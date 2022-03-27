PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Swiss Open 2022 Final: Timing and Live Streaming Information

The two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu booked her final berth following a closely contested semifinal match against another Thai shuttler in Supanida Katethong. Sindhu defeated Katethong 21-18, 15-21, 21-19, in the last 4 match that lasted for 79 minutes.

In the earlier rounds, second-seeded Sindhu got past opponents in straight games against the likes of Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt followed by Turkey's Neslihan Yigit and Canada's Michelle Li.

Swiss Open 2022: Indian Squad, Schedule, Draw, Results, Previous Indian winners & Live Streaming Information

Fourth-seeded Ongbamrungphan, on the other hand, reached the finals following a straight games (21-18, 21-16) win over Scotland's eighth seeded Kirsty Gilmour in the last 4 match that lasted for 51 minutes.

Earlier also the Thai had earned straight games wins en route to the semifinal starting with a first round victory over Jordan Hart of Poland followed by second round win against Belgium's Lianne Tan and finally the quarterfinal victory over Germany's Yvonne Li.

Now, Sindhu will be up against an opponent who she has had a lot of success against. The former World Champion from India has defeated Ongbamrungphan in 15 of their 16 meetings so far.

Ahead of the summit clash, we take a look at the timing and live streaming information for PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Swiss Open 2022 Final:

What time is PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Swiss Open 2022?

There will be final matches taking place on Sunday (March 27), including the women's singles final, which will start after 4:30 PM IST. The women's doubles finals will kick off the day's schedule at 11 AM Local Time (3:30 PM IST).

When is the women's singles final scheduled to take place?

The women's singles final between PV Sindhu and Busanan Ongbamrungphan is scheduled for the second match of the day, and will start after the women's doubles finals. The match may start around 4:30 PM IST (tentatively).

How to watch PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Swiss Open 2022 Final in India?

While there is no channel live telecasting the event, fans in India can live stream the event using VOOT Select from 3:30 PM IST, while PV Sindhu's match may start after 4:30 PM IST (approximately). One can also watch the match on BWF YouTube Channel.