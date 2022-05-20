PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei, Thailand Open 2022 Semi-Final: Timing and Live Streaming Information

The two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu booked her semi-final berth following a closely contested quarter-final match against second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Sindhu defeated the Japanese 21-15, 20-22, 21-13, in the last 8 match that lasted for 51 minutes.

In the earlier rounds, sixth-seeded Sindhu had to fight hard to get past American Lauren Lam (21-19, 19-21, 21-18) in the first round. In the second round, however, Sindhu had it a little easy, getting past South Korea Sim Yu-jin in straight games (21-16, 21-13).

Thailand Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Third-seeded Chen, on the other hand, also reached the semi-finals after a close encounter against unseeded Canadian Michelle Li. The Chinese shuttler defeated the Canadian (21-14, 20-22, 21-17) in the last 8 match.

Earlier, the Chinese secured a straight games (21-16, 21-10) win over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the first round and followed that with a closely contested come from beind (19-21, 21-14, 21-13) win over her compatriot Zhang Yiman.

Sindhu and Chen have crossed paths earlier as well. The former World Champion from India has defeated the current Olympic champion in 6 of their 10 meetings so far.

However, the two haven't met since 2019 when Yu Fei secured a comeback (20-22, 21-16, 21-12) win over Sindhu in the BWF World Tour Finals.

The winner of Sindhu vs Yu Fei will face the winner of An Se Young vs Wang Zhi Yi in the final of the women's singles match on Sunday (May 1),

Ahead of the semi-final clash, we take a look at the timing and live streaming information for PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei Thailand Open 2022 Semi-Final:

What time is PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei Thailand Open 2022 Semi-final match?

There will be 10 semi-final matches taking place on Saturday (May 21), including the women's singles semi-finals, which will start after 11:15 AM IST. The mixed doubles semi-finals will kick off the day's schedule at 12 PM Local Time (10:30 AM IST).

When is the women's singles semi-final PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei scheduled to take place?

The women's singles semi-final between PV Sindhu and Chen Yu Fei is scheduled for the second match of the day on Court 1, and will start after the mixed doubles semi-finals. The match may start around 11:15 AM IST (tentatively).

How to watch PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei Thailand Open 2022 Semi-Final in India?

Viacom18's Sports18-1 will telecast the semi-final live, while fans in India can also live stream the event using VOOTSelect from 10:30 AM IST on May 21, while PV Sindhu's match may start around 11:15 AM IST (approximately).