Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to tie the knot on December 16: Report

The report says, a source close to the family has informed them that plans for the wedding have been going on for a while now and they have decided the date.

"Both families had been planning the wedding for a while now. Now they have finalised the date. The arrangements are all for December 16," the source said.

The couple's family have zeroed in on December 16 for a private affair that would not have more than 100 people involved, while the couple has also decided to host a grand reception 5 days later on December 21 for the celebrities as well as the outsiders.

Saina and Kashyap first met in the year 2005 when they started training together under Pullela Gopichand and have allegedly been seeing each other for a decade. The pair have kept their relationship a secret and always maintained that they are good friends. But, now with the wedding date confirmed, they will have nothing to hide.

(With input from Agencies)