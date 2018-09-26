English

Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to tie the knot on December 16: Report

By
Saina Newal (right) and Parupalli Kashyap to tie the knot (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Saina Newal (right) and Parupalli Kashyap to tie the knot (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Bengaluru, September 26: Indian Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, have decided to tie the knot on December 16, according to a report by TOI.

The report says, a source close to the family has informed them that plans for the wedding have been going on for a while now and they have decided the date.

"Both families had been planning the wedding for a while now. Now they have finalised the date. The arrangements are all for December 16," the source said.

The couple's family have zeroed in on December 16 for a private affair that would not have more than 100 people involved, while the couple has also decided to host a grand reception 5 days later on December 21 for the celebrities as well as the outsiders.

Happy birthday to #fatpigeon 👏👌👍 ..... photo credit to @gurusaidutt 😘

Saina and Kashyap first met in the year 2005 when they started training together under Pullela Gopichand and have allegedly been seeing each other for a decade. The pair have kept their relationship a secret and always maintained that they are good friends. But, now with the wedding date confirmed, they will have nothing to hide.

(With input from Agencies)

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 10:35 [IST]
