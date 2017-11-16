Saina Nehwal, Prannoy crash out of China Open

Bengaluru, November 16: Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy crashed out of the China Open Superseries on Thursday (November 16).

Saina lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in straight sets 18-21, 11-21 in just 37 minutes. Prannoy lost to Hong Kong's Cheuk Yiu Lee 19-21, 17-21 in 42 minutes.

The Indian shuttler offered good resistance in the first game but the Japanese veteran played the crucial points better in the final phase.

In the second game, Yamaguchi break away to a 11-8 lead and thereafter Saina lost the urge to fight back.

The World No 4 Yamaguchi had a 3-1 advantage over the Hyderabadi in career meetings and has beaten Saina three times the two faced each other this year, making this her the fourth straight defeat.