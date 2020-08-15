English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sikki and Kiran return negative in second COVID-19 tests, national camp to resume on Monday

By Pti
sikki

New Delhi, Aug 15: Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran Challagundla on Saturday returned negative for COVID-19 in a second round of tests, clearing the decks for resumption of the national badminton camp in Hyderabad from Monday.

The 26-year-old Sikki, a Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist, and Kiran had, on Thursday, tested positive for the highly contagious disease at the SAI Pullela Gopichand academy, which was immediately closed down for sanitisation and the camp suspended for a few days.

However, the duo on Friday decided to get themselves tested again in a private hospital. The reports, a copy of which is in possession of PTI, showed that Sikki and Kiran are both negative. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also confirmed the development.

"Shuttler Sikki Reddy and Physiotherapist Kiran C, who were part of the Badminton National Camp at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad and had tested positive for COVID-19, took the RT PCR test again, and both have tested negative," SAI said in a statement.

"The decision to test them again was taken because both were asymptomatic and even their family members were COVID-19 negative."

Following the latest test results, national chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has decided to resume the camp from Monday.

"Since all campers are COVID negative, we have decided to go ahead with the camp, following the SOP. Training will resume at the academy from Monday, August 17," Gopichand said.

Sikki and Kiran were among the 21 players, coaches and support staff who had undergone SAI's mandatory COVID tests before the start of training on August 7. The other 19 had tested negative.

The badminton camp was allowed by SAI for eight Olympic hopefuls, including Rio Games silver-medallist PV Sindhu, following the approval from the Telangana government on August 1.

Sikki, who partners Ashwini Ponnappa in women's doubles, Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and former world number one Kidambi Srikanth had been training at the academy before the suspension of the camp.

Among others, former world number one Saina Nehwal has been training in a separate facility along with her husband Parupalli Kashyap, while Ashwini is currently in Bangalore.

The men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is expected to join the camp after a couple weeks. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) had shut down the world tour and other sanctioned tournaments following the completion of the All-England in March due to the global health crisis.

The governing body later unveiled a revised international calendar in May but no tournament has been possible so far. The next event for the Indian team is the twice rescheduled Thomas and Uber Cup, which is slated from October 3 to 11.

More SIKKI REDDY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
UCL: Bayern thrash Barca to enter semis
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 17:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue