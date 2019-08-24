English
Sindhu outclasses Chen Yufei; storms into final of the BWF World Championships

By
Basel, August 24: PV Sindhu marched into the final of the BWF World Championships on Saturday (August 24) beating China's Chen Yufei in straight sets 21-7, 21-14 here. This is Sindhu's third successive entry into the World Championships title round.

Sindhu played flawless badminto for a little over 40 minutes to outclass her Chinese opponent. The World No 5 Sindhu never gave any chance to her opponent, dishing out a sublime game. India's B Sai Praneeth will face Japan's Kento Momota in the men's semifinal in the evening. Sai Praneet is the first Indian shuttler to reach the last four stage of the World Championships in 36 years.

Sindhu was in control mode from early part of the game and ran a 15-4 lead in the first set and she kept on building on the substantial lead. The Chinese opponent was never in picture and the series of unforced errors too did not help her cause.

The second set was no exception as Sindhu stacked a big lead and kept adding to it. Sindhu used deception and power in perfect blend to catch Chen napping and the latter had no answers too.

In contrast, Chen appeared confused as to what course of play to adopt against a supremely confident Sindhu. At one time she tried to play defensive badminton but it did not help her cause one bit. Then Chen tried to attack Sindhu but she overdid it.

The ultra aggression especially in the business end of the second game did not pay off apart from giving her a few consolation points. At the same time, the approach also led her into committing a few unforced errors that made the job of the Indian player a lot easier.

And Sindhu did not have to do much to subdue a confused opponent. Now, over to the final and Sindhu will be looking forward to return to the winning ways.

Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 15:54 [IST]
