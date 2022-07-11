Singapore Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

Singapore Open 2022 Dates and Timings
Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, July 12, 2022 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022 - Starts at 7:30 AM IST
Second Round: Thursday, July 14, 2022 - Starts at 7:30 AM IST
Quarterfinals: Friday, July 15, 2022 - Starts at 12:30 PM IST
Semifinals: Saturday, July 16, 2022 - Starts at 10:30 AM IST
Finals: Sunday, July 17, 2022 - Starts at 10:30 AM IST
Singapore Open 2022 Indian Men’s Singles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Kiran George vs Ng Tze Yong
● Mithun Manjunath vs Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo
First Round
● Parupalli Kashyap vs Jonatan Christie
● Sai Praneeth vs Zhao Junpeng
● HS Prannoy vs Sitthikom Thammasin
● Sameer Verma vs Li Shifeng
● Kidambi Srikanth vs Qualifier 4
Singapore Open 2022 Indian Women’s Singles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Ashmita Chahila vs Wen Yu Zhang
First Round
● PV Sindhu vs Lianne Tan
● Saina Nehwal vs Malvika Bansod
Singapore Open 2022 Indian Men’s Doubles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Shyam Prasad / S Sunjith vs Chia Wei Jie / Low Hang Yee
● PS Ravikrishna / Sankar Prasad Udaykumar vs Ondrej Kral / Adam Mendrek
First Round
● Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Terry Hee Yong Kai / Loh Kean Hean
● MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Jones Ralfy Jansen / Jan Colin Voelker
Singapore Open 2022 Indian Women’s Doubles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Megha Morcha Bora / Leela Lakshmi Rajapali vs Hu Ling-fang / Lin Xiao-Min
First Round
● Pooja Dandu / Arathi Sara Sunil vs Qualifier 2
● Simran Singhi / Ritika Thaker vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul / Rawinda Prajongjai
Singapore Open 2022 Indian Mixed Doubles Matches and Results
Qualification
● Bokka Navneeth / Srivedaya Gurazada vs Yujiro Nishikawa / Saori Ozaki
First Round
● Nithin HV / S Ram Poorvisha vs Venkat Gaurav Prasad / Juhi Dewangan
Singapore Open Previous Indian Winners
2010 - Saina Nehwal
2017 - Sai Praneeth
Singapore Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming
There is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India for the opening three days (July 12, July 13 and July 14), but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV.
From Friday (July 15) onwards, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.