Singapore Open 2022: Indian shuttlers in action, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming info

The Singapore Open, also known as Singapore Super Series 500, returns after a two years hiatus as the previous two editions in 2020 and 2021 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Singapore Open 2022 will start with the qualification and first round matches on July 12 and July 13 followed by second round, quarterfinals, semifinal with the final concluding the badminton tournament on Sunday (July 17).

A total of 88 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 11 singles players and 9 doubles pairs from India will be in action at the event.

The Indian contingent will hope to land their third winners medal at the event, while the Commonwealth Games 2022 team members will look to get some momentum on their side heading into the event.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will be among the shuttlers representing India at the Singapore Open 2022. The event will also see the likes of defending women's champion Tai Tzu Ying among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about Singapore Open 2022 from dates, Indian draw, results, previous Indian winners, telecast and live streaming information:

Singapore Open 2022 Dates and Timings Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, July 12, 2022 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022 - Starts at 7:30 AM IST Second Round: Thursday, July 14, 2022 - Starts at 7:30 AM IST Quarterfinals: Friday, July 15, 2022 - Starts at 12:30 PM IST Semifinals: Saturday, July 16, 2022 - Starts at 10:30 AM IST Finals: Sunday, July 17, 2022 - Starts at 10:30 AM IST Singapore Open 2022 Indian Men’s Singles Matches and Results Qualification ● Kiran George vs Ng Tze Yong ● Mithun Manjunath vs Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo First Round ● Parupalli Kashyap vs Jonatan Christie ● Sai Praneeth vs Zhao Junpeng ● HS Prannoy vs Sitthikom Thammasin ● Sameer Verma vs Li Shifeng ● Kidambi Srikanth vs Qualifier 4 Singapore Open 2022 Indian Women’s Singles Matches and Results Qualification ● Ashmita Chahila vs Wen Yu Zhang First Round ● PV Sindhu vs Lianne Tan ● Saina Nehwal vs Malvika Bansod Singapore Open 2022 Indian Men’s Doubles Matches and Results Qualification ● Shyam Prasad / S Sunjith vs Chia Wei Jie / Low Hang Yee ● PS Ravikrishna / Sankar Prasad Udaykumar vs Ondrej Kral / Adam Mendrek First Round ● Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Terry Hee Yong Kai / Loh Kean Hean ● MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Jones Ralfy Jansen / Jan Colin Voelker Singapore Open 2022 Indian Women’s Doubles Matches and Results Qualification ● Megha Morcha Bora / Leela Lakshmi Rajapali vs Hu Ling-fang / Lin Xiao-Min First Round ● Pooja Dandu / Arathi Sara Sunil vs Qualifier 2 ● Simran Singhi / Ritika Thaker vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul / Rawinda Prajongjai Singapore Open 2022 Indian Mixed Doubles Matches and Results Qualification ● Bokka Navneeth / Srivedaya Gurazada vs Yujiro Nishikawa / Saori Ozaki First Round ● Nithin HV / S Ram Poorvisha vs Venkat Gaurav Prasad / Juhi Dewangan Singapore Open Previous Indian Winners 2010 - Saina Nehwal 2017 - Sai Praneeth Singapore Open 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming There is no telecast on a TV channel for the event in India for the opening three days (July 12, July 13 and July 14), but fans can watch the action on BWF's Official YouTube channel BWF TV. From Friday (July 15) onwards, Sports 18-1 will telecast the matches live and VOOTSelect will be the destination for live streaming.