Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu brushes aside Saena Kawakami challenge, storms into the final

The two-time Olympic medallist took just 32 minutes to brush aside the challenge of the Japanese opponent as Sindhu won 21-15, 21-7.

Sindhu had booked her semifinal berth following a hard fought quarterfinal match against Han Yue of China on court 1.

Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu storms into semifinals; Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy crash out

Sindhu came from a game down to defeat the Chinese shuttler 17-21, 21-11, 21-19, in the last 8 match that lasted for an hour and 2 minutes.

But in the semifinals, the Hyderabad shuttler, who is seeded third in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) sanctioned tournament had it relatively easy as she pummeled her opponent into submission.

Unseeded Kawakami had reached the semifinals after a straight games (21-17, 21-19) victory over sixth-seeded Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

But Sindhu proved too good for her.

With the win, Sindhu maintained her clean slate over Kawakami as she improved her head-to-head record to 3-0.

Sindhu and Kawakami had met two times so far with the former world champion from India winning on both the occasions in straight games -- first at India Open 2017 and next at China Open 2018.

In India Open, Sindhu defeated Kawakami 21-16, 23-21 in the second round, while the ace Indian shuttler got the better of the Japanese 21-15, 21-13 in their most recent meeting in the opening round of 2018 China Open.

The plot was no different on Saturday (July 16) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang with Sindhu dominating from the word go.

For the records, Sindhu is the only Indian left in the fray in the BWF-sanctioned Super Series 500 event.

Her compatriot Saina Nehwal had lost in the quarterfinals, despite having two match points.

The 32-year-old went down 13-21, 21-15, 20-22 to Japan's Aya Ohori in a tight contest, which lasted an hour and three minutes.

Earlier, in the men's singles quarterfinals, HS Prannoy gave a tough fight to Japan's Kodai Naraoka before going down 21-12, 14-21, 18-21.

Earlier in the pre-quarterfinals, Prannoy had notched up his second win in three weeks over world number four and third seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 14-21, 22-20, 21-18 in an hour and nine minute contest.

The 29-year-old was looking to break his five-year-old title run before being stopped by Naraoka in the quarterfinals.

The doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun too had bite the dust in the quarterfinals, going down to Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-10, 18-21, 17-21 in a 49-minute encounter.

Indian top men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had already withdrawn from the BWF Super Series 500 event as the latter is recovering from an injury.

A total of 88 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe, including as many as 12 singles players and eight doubles pairs from India are participating in Singapore Open 2022, the BWF-sanctioned Super Series 500 event, which is being held after a two-year COVID-19 enforced gap.