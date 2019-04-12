Singapore Open: Sindhu seals semifinal spot, Saina ousted

Rio Games silver-winner Sindhu defeated world No.18 and 2017 BWF World Junior Championship bronze-medallist Cai Yanyan of China 21-13 17-21 21-14 to set up a meeting with former world champion Nozomi Okuhara.

It is Sindhu's second semifinal of the season, following a last-four finish at the India Open last month.

.#SingaporeOpenSuper500 🏸@Pvsindhu1 conquers a thrilling QF clash that lasted almost an hour to win the battle of nerves and outlcass 🇨🇳's #CaiYanyan in a gruelling 21-13 17-21 21-14 win; will next face 2️⃣nd seed @nozomi_o11 in the semis. #IndiaontheRise #BestofBadminton pic.twitter.com/axqY2BpSQ4 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 12, 2019

The second-seeded Okuhara, hailing from Japan, didn't break much sweat on her way to a 21-8 21-13 win over sixth seed Saina, a bronze-medallist at the London Olympics.

Sindhu broke off at 5-5 in the opening game to earn the bragging rights but her Chinese rival came back strongly in the second game, opening up a lead of 11-6 at the break.

The Indian fought back superbly to narrow the lead to 15-16 before Cai marched ahead to take the match to the decider.

In the third game, Sindhu once again found her bearings and surged to a lead of 11-5 before the interval. The Indian continued to move ahead and closed out the match comfortably in the end.

Playing her 2nd tournament after recovering from acute gastroenteritis, @NSaina fought with daunting spirit to finish at the QF stage of the #SingaporeOpenSuper500; suffered an unfortunate 21-8, 21-13 defeat to 🇯🇵's @nozomi_o11. Keep going strong, girl! 💪💪 #IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/rsLEOdAgL0 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 12, 2019

In contrast, Saina, who had defeated Okuhara in their last three meetings and also enjoyed a 9-4 advantage ahead of this clash, fell apart against the Japanese in a lop-sided clash.

Okuhara jumped to a 9-0 lead, a gap which Saina failed to breach, collecting only eight points in the first game.

In the second, Saina rose to 4-0 but Okuhara clawed back at 6-6 and then turned the tables, reaching 11-8 at the breather.

The Japanese then moved ahead at 12-11 and didn't look back.