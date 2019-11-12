English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hong Kong Open: Sourabh Verma enters main draw; Satwik-Ashwini progress

By
Sourabh Verma

Hong Kong, November 12: India's Sourabh Verma entered the men's singles main draw of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 after clinching straight-game wins in his two qualifying clashes in Hong Kong on Tuesday (November 12).

Sourabh, seeded fourth in the qualifiers, first defeated Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-15 21-19 before getting the better of Lucas Claerbout of France 21-19 21-19 in the final qualifying round.

Sourabh will face France's Brice Leverdez in the next match.

The other Indians featuring in the men's singles main event are World no.10 Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma, H S Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap.

Srikanth was given a walk over by world no.1 Kento Momota of Japan. So, he moves to the second round and will be in action on Thursday (November 14).

Sourabh's brother, Sameer, meanhwile will be up against Tzu Wei Wanf of Taipei on Wednesday (November 13). B Sai Praneeth also will be in action against third seed Shi Yu Qi of China, while Prannoy and Kashyap will take on China's Huang Yu Xiang and Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

Later on Tuesday, in the mixed doubles event, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa fought back from a game down to beat Thailand's Nipitphon Phuangphuapet and Savitree Amitrapai 16-21, 21-19, 21-17.

Meanwhile, the combination of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy will face third seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand later in the day.

(With PTI inputs)

More SOURABH VERMA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
La Liga recap
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 13:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue