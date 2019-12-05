South Asian Games: Ashmita, Gayatri, five other Indians enter badminton finals; Sikki Reddy bows out women's double

While, top-seed Ashmita thrashed her Sri Lankan opponent Achini Ratnasiri 21-5, 21-7, Gayatri also had an easy task against Dilmi Dias of Sri Lanka during a 21-17, 21-14 win.

Men singles semi-finals also saw India's dominance as Aryaman Tondon and Siril Verma set up final against each other after winning their semi-final matches. Top-seeded Siril beat Sri Lanka's Dinuka Karunaratne 21-9, 21-12 in straight sets. However, Aryaman had to fight hard during his 21-18, 14-21, 21-18 win against second seed Nepal's Ratnajith Tamang.

13th South Asian Games: India clinch two gold medals in the badminton team event

In the men's doubles semi-final, Krishna Garaga and Dhruv Kapila notched up an easy 21-15, 21-7 win against Pakistani pair of Mohommed Atique and Raja Mohommed Hasnain. The Indian pair will now face Sri Lanka's S Dias Angoda Vidanalage and B Tharindu Dullew, who beat Nepal's Prince Dahal and P Maharajan 21-11, 21-19, in the final.

SAG Update:



#1 seed Ashmita Chaliha continues her remarkable form to enter the WS final with a strong 21-5, 21-7 win over Sri Lanka's Achini Nimeshika Ratnasiri Kapuru Mudiyanselage



Keep it up, girl! Go for gold!

However, India's challenge came to an end in the women's double category after both the pairs, Kuhoo Garg-Anoushka Parikh and Meghana Jakkampudi-N Sikki Reddy, lost in the last-4 clash. Khoo Garg and Anoushka went down fighting against Sri Lanka Achini Ratnasiri and Upuli Samanthika Weerasinghe 21-10, 21-18 while Meghana and Sikki Reddy lost to top-seeded Sri Lankan pair of Thilini Hendehewa-K Sirimannage 21-14, 21-18.

In the mixed-doubles, Dhruv and Meghana entered final after the top-seeded Indian pair beat Nepal's Bikash Shrestha and Anu Maya Rai 21-14, 21-13. All the final matches will take place here on Friday (December 6).

