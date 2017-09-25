Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu has been recommended for Padma Bhushan by the Sports Ministry.

The 22-year-old, who won the Korean Open Super Series title recently has been in good form.

The Rio Games silver medallist recently jumped two places up to reached No.2 in world rankings.

#FLASH: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu recommended for Padma Bhushan by Sports Ministry pic.twitter.com/kcjkpUwtED — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017

This is the second time in her career that Sindhu has occupied the second spot. She was at the same position on April 6 this year.

Sindhu's career-graph has been on the rise since her dream entry into the final of the Rio Olympics last year where she lost lost narrowly to Spain's then world No.1 Carolina Marin.

She also reached the World Championship final in Glasgow last month where Japan's Nozomi Okuhara was her conqueror.

Later she made amends by beating Okuhara in the Korean Open final though the Japanese girl turned the tables again at home in the Tokyo Open pre-quarterfinal.

Sindhu, who recently became first Indian shuttler to lift Korea Open Super Series title, is now the second athlete after former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to be nominated for the award this year.

Dhoni, who led India to two World Cup triumphs (2007 T20 and 2011 50-over) was nominated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the prestigious on September 20.

She also joins the elite badminton club comprising Saina Nehwal and Pullela Gopichand. In March 2015, Sindhu was conferred India's fourth highest civilian honour - Padma Shri.

The Padma Bhushan is the third highest civilian award instituted by the government after Khel Ratna and Padma Vibushan.