Srikanth, Axelsen in hunt for their second title; PV Sindhu’s challenge ends in semis at Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2019

The 2015 men’s singles champion was made to work hard by the 30th ranked Huang Yuxiang before he could pull off a gritty 16-21, 21-14, 21-19 win in 1 hour 4 minutes.

Srikanth set up a rematch of 2015 final with the 2017 champion Viktor Axelsen, who staved off a late resistance from Parupalli Kashyap for a 21-11, 21-17 win.

2017 women’s singles winner Sindhu squandered five game points in the first game to succumb to a 21-23, 18-21 defeat to the third-seeded He Bingjiao. With her aggressive game doing most of the talking and her anticipation skills looking spot-on, Sindhu looked sharp in the initial stages of her 14th meeting with Bingjiao, racing ahead to 15-11.

Many congratulations to @srikidambi for making it to the finals of the #YonexSunriseIndiaOpen2019 as he eyes his 2️⃣title.

Countries to be featured in the 5️⃣ finals tomorrow👇

🏸MS: 🇮🇳 v 🇩🇰

🏸WS: 🇹🇭 v 🇨🇳

🏸MD: 🇹🇼 v 🇮🇩

🏸WD: 🇮🇩 v 🇲🇾

🏸XD: 🇨🇳 v 🇮🇩#IndiaontheRise #IndiaOpenSuper500 pic.twitter.com/Aqt3G396ik — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 30, 2019

However, the determined Chinese was still able to come back by taking control of the frontcourt and exploiting the Indian’s movement. Saving four-game points at 16-20 and another one at 20-21, the World No. 7 eked out the first game 23-21.

Sindhu once more had a 15-12 advantage in Game 2 but a poised Bingjiao came storming back to wrest away the momentum and inch ahead to 19-18 before wrapping up the win.

“After losing the first game I was a bit nervous. I came back and could've maintained the 14-11 lead, but she played really well. I could've been much more patient,” said Sindhu after the match.

Srikanth was troubled early on by Yuxiang’s speed, quick change of direction and superior net play. From 14-14, the Chinese went up to 19-14 due to unforced errors from the home hope. Srikanth did save a couple of game points but his effort fell short as Yuxiang wrapped up the opener 21-16.

Amid deafening cheers from the crowd, the World No. 7 started showing flashes of his aggression in the early part of the second game. By regularly finding the lines, the India No. 1 held on to go up to 13-6 and kept up the same approach to close out the second game 21-14.

Errors at the net proved costly for Srikanth in the decider as Yuxiang went up to 13-11. The former World No. 1 then found his firepower from a 14-17 deficit to draw level at 18-18 and then a beautiful touch at the net helped him finish the win.

“I gave too many easy points after that 11-point break in the third set. In the end, I was just thinking I was playing safe and working hard for every point,” said Srikanth after the victory. “Even yesterday, I lost the first set. I have not been able to pull out the first sets but really happy I was able to pull out third sets,” added the top-ranked Indian.

A thrilling and adrenaline pumping contest with the players putting in their best; both games went down to the wire but unfortunately the 2017 winner @Pvsindhu1 succumbed 23-21, 21-18 to cap off her #YonexSunriseIndiaOpen2019 campaign in the SF stage. Tough luck!#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/aBiABVftlX — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 30, 2019

Intanon back in the final after 3 years

Thailand’s former world champion Ratchanok Intanon survived a tough duel with the seventh seed Han Yue, eking out a 21-15, 19-21, 21-18 win in 1 hour 6 minutes. For the highly popular Thai, this is her fourth final at this prestigious tournament after earlier wins in 2013 and 2016.

The women's doubles section witnessed a mini-upset as the third seeds Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean beat the second seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 18-21, 21-19, 21-19. They will take on the top seeds Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu who needed three games to see off compatriots Della Destiara Haris and Tania Oktaviani Kusumah 21-9, 19-21, 21-5.

In mixed doubles, the top seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping set up a summit clash with fifth seeds Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti. The Chinese, winners of the BWF World Tour Finals title last year, beat fourth seeds Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-13, 21-16 while the Indonesians prevailed over Lee Yang and Yang Ching Tun 21-9, 23-21.

KEY RESULTS:

Men’s Singles

KIDAMBI Srikanth (IND) (3) bt HUANG Yuxiang (CHN) 16-21, 21-14, 21-19

AXELSEN Viktor (DEN) (2) bt KASHYAP Parupalli (IND) 21-11, 21-17

Women’s Singles

HE Bingjiao (CHN) (3) bt PUSARLA V Sindhu (IND) (2) 23-21, 21-18

INTANON Ratchanok (THA) (4) bt HAN Yue (CHN) (7) 21-15, 19-21, 21-18

Women’s Doubles

CHOW/LEE (MAS) (3) bt KITITHARAKUL/PRAJONGJAI (THA) (2) 18-21, 21-19, 21-19

POLII/RAHAYU (INA) (1) bt HARIS/KUSUMAH (INA) 21-9, 19-21, 21-5

Mixed Doubles

WANG/HUANG (CHN) (1) bt FAIZAL/WIDJAJA (INA) (4) 21-13, 21-16

JORDAN/OKTAVIANTI (INA) (5) bt LEE/YANG (TPE) 21-9, 23-21

Source: Press Release