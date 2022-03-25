Swiss Open 2022: Sindhu, Srikanth, Kashyap, Prannoy enter quarterfinals; Saina, Chirag-Satwik bow out

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu had entered the second round with a facile 21-14, 21-12 win over Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt.

The ace Indian continued from where she had left as she breezed past Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-19, 21-14 to enter the round-of-eight.

However, London Games bronze medallist Saina's campaign came to a grinding halt as she went down 21-17, 13-21, 13-21 to Malaysia's Kisona Selavduray.

In another blow to India in the women's singles, Ashmita Chaliha put up a tough fight before going down 18-21, 20-22 to eighth seeded Scot Kirsty Gilmour in the second round.

Srikanth fights back

Meanwhile, Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth staved off aspirited challenge from France's Christo Popov to progress to the men's singles quarterfinals.

World no 12 Srikanth, who had missed India leg of the BWF tour in January after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), eked out a fighting 13-21, 25-23, 21-11 comeback win over Popov, ranked 60th, in a second-round match that lasted an hour and 13 minutes.

The seventh seeded Indian will face second seeded Dane Anders Antonsen next.

Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap too entered the quarterfinals after top seed and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen gave a walkover.

Doubles pair loses

Third seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 19-21, 20-22 to Indonesian pairing of Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan in the men's doubles as curtaisn came down on what was a rousing start to their campaign in Basel.

It may be recalled that they third seeds had stunned All England champions Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia 17-21, 21-11, 21-18 in the opening round.

It was also curtians for another Indian doubles pair as the Malaysian duo of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik beat B Navaneeth and Sumeeth B Reddy 21-15, 21-14

Earlier, the women's women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, had got the better of local pair Aline Muller and Jenjira Stadelmann 21-15, 21-16 in straight games.

The Swiss Open 2022 will conclude on Sunday (March 27). A total of 108 singles players and 108 doubles teams from across the globe are taking part in the event.

The Swiss Open 2022 matches are streamed on the BWF YouTube Channel.

Previous winners from Indian include Saina (2011 and 2012), Srikanth (2015), HS Prannoy (2016) and Sameer Verma (2018).

The Chinese badminton team had pulled out of the Super 300 tournament due to multiple COVID-19 cases and injuries to several of its players.