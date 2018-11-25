Syed Modi International: Sameer Verma retains title; Han Yue stuns Saina Nehwal

English

Lucknow, November 25: Sameer Verma clinched the men's singles title at the Syed Modi International World Tour Super 300 by defeating Lu Guangzu of China in Lucknow on Sunday (November 25).

After going down 16-21 in the first game, the reigning champion fought back to win the next two games 21-19, 21-14, to retain the Syed Modi title.

En route to the final, Sameer defeated China's Zhou Zeqi 21-18 16-21 21-11 in the quarters before defeating Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-13 17-21 21-8 in the semi-finals.

Earlier, former champion Saina Nehwal failed to produce her best, losing in straight games to young Han Yue of China in a one-sided women's singles summit clash.

Saina, who is yet to win a BWF title this season, lost 18-21 8-21 in a 34-minute final against the 2017 world junior championship silver medallist Han to settle for another runners-up finish.

In the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty squandered a 18-14 lead in the second game to lose 11-21, 20-22 to Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the men's doubles finals.

In the women's doubles finals, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy also settled for runners-up prize after they lost 15-21, 13-21 to Malaysian pair Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean.

