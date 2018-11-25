Syed Modi International: Sameer Verma retains title; Han Yue stuns Saina Nehwal

After going down 16-21 in the first game, the reigning champion fought back to win the next two games 21-19, 21-14, to retain the Syed Modi title.

En route to the final, Sameer defeated China's Zhou Zeqi 21-18 16-21 21-11 in the quarters before defeating Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-13 17-21 21-8 in the semi-finals.

Earlier, former champion Saina Nehwal failed to produce her best, losing in straight games to young Han Yue of China in a one-sided women's singles summit clash.

Saina, who is yet to win a BWF title this season, lost 18-21 8-21 in a 34-minute final against the 2017 world junior championship silver medallist Han to settle for another runners-up finish.

In the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty squandered a 18-14 lead in the second game to lose 11-21, 20-22 to Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the men's doubles finals.

In the women's doubles finals, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy also settled for runners-up prize after they lost 15-21, 13-21 to Malaysian pair Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean.

(With inputs from Agencies)