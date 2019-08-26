All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament: Tanisha Crasto continues dominance with twin titles in Bengaluru

Tanisha Crasto and Aditi Bhatt, second seeded at this tournament, defeated the top seeds Trisha Jolly and Varshini V.S. 21-15, 21-23, 21-17 in a thrilling match that lasted 57 minutes. The top seeds mounted a comeback in the second game but Tanisha and Aditi exhibited great skill and patience to wrap up the third game and win the girls' doubles title. They had won the title in Junior ranking tournament in Panchkula last week.

In girls' singles final, Karnataka's Trisha Hegde showed great character against Gujarat's Tasnim Mir in a thrilling three-game match that went on for 54 minutes. Trisha made a lot of errors in the first game but made amends in the last two games to win the match 14-21, 21-19, 21-15.

Second-seeded Satish Kumar showed great perseverance and resilience in his 15-21, 21-18, 24-22 marathon win over the 15th seed Pranav Rao Gandham. Pranav had earlier caused a big upset as he defeated the top seed Maisnam Meiraba in the Quarter-finals but fell short of going all the way.

Goa's Tanisha made it a double delight when she teamed up with Ishaan Bhatnagar to win the mixed doubles title as well. They comfortably won 21-14, 21-15 against Navaneeth Bokka and Sahithi Bandi in just 28 minutes.

There was yet another upset as Saneeth D.S and Pruthvi Roy defeated top-seeded mens' doubles pair of Manjit Singh and Dingku Singh 21-14, 14-21, 21-17 in a 47 minute affair.

Source: Press Release