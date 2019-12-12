English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tanmoy, Tasnim enter pre-quarterfinals of Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Badminton Championships

By
Tasnim Mir marched on with a comfortable win. File photo
Tasnim Mir marched on with a comfortable win. File photo

Surabaya, Dec. 12: Top seeded Indian shuttlers Tanmoy Boruah and Tasnim Mir registered contrasting victories to enter the U-15 pre-quarterfinals of the Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Badminton Championships in Surabaya, Indonesia on Thursday.

The Assam boy Tanmoy had to fight hard during his 21-17, 15-21, 21-14 win over Malaysia's Ramno Ferdinan in the third-round match while, Gujarat's Tasnim notched up a comfortable win 21-11, 21-15 victory against Kanaya Putri of Indonesia in the second round. Later, Tanmoy also went on to beat Japanese pair of Ryudai Konta and Haruto Terauchi 21-8, 21-17 while pairing alongside Lakshay Sharma in men's doubles second round match.

Another highlight of the day was Tara Sharma who upset third seed Lee Xinyi Megan of Singapore in the U-15 women's singles match following her 22-20, 21-14 hard-fought win.

In the U-17 category, top seeded Varun Kapur also entered last-16 after thrashing Vietnam's Thanh Dat Bui 21-9, 21-12 in the men's singles second round match. However, 12th seeded Pranav Rao Gandham and eighth seeded Meghana Reddy's challenge came to an end in the U-17 boys' and girls' singles category respectively. While, Pranav lost to Hu Yu Chi of Chinese Taipei 13-21, 21-16, 14-21, Meghana suffered a 16-21, 13-21 defeat against Japan's Sorano Yoshikawa.

Other results:

U-15:

(MS) Ankit Mondal bt Quoc Khanh Tran (Vietnam) 21-9, 1-9, Lokesh Reddy lost to (5) Farhan Alwi (Indonesia) 20-22, 21-23, Raghav lost to 6-Bodhi Ratana Teja Gotama (Indonesia) 19-21, 11-21;

(WS) Manya Avlani lost to Min Seon (Kim Korea) 10-21, 11-21, Anupama Upadhyaya bt Peng Yu Wei (Chinese Taipei) 21-9, 21-18;

(XD) Samarveer/Rijul Saini lost to Ho Wen-Hsun/Peng Yu Wei (Chinese Taipei) 12-21, 15-21, Shaurya Pant/Anya Chauhan bt Vasuwat Arayapongstorn/Thanyaporn Kijpatanasil (Thailand) 14-21, 21-18, 21-17;

(MD) Lokesh Reddy/Ankit Mondal bt Remus NG/Qayum Noor (Singapore) 21-1, 21-19, Gagan/Mayank Rana lost to Huang Jui-Hsuan/Huang Tsung-I (Chinese Taipei) 21-18, 10-21, 18-21.

U-17:

(MS) 13-Ayush Raj Gupta bt Seiya Inoue (Japan) 21-17, 21-11, Sanjeev Rao Relly lost to Hsu Che Yu (Chinese Taipei) 21-12, 21-12;

(MD) Saikat Banerjee/Aditya Mondal lost to Tseng Zih Cyuan/Wen Sheng Hao (Chinese Taipei) 10-21, 13-21;

(XD) Arjun Fallary/Lydia Barreto bt Lehan Andrahennadi/Sashini Kumarapeliarachchi (Sri Lanka) 21-11, 21-16, Advit Bhargava/Navdha Manglam lost to Seung Min Park/Bo Hyun Seo (Kores) 19-21, 15-21.

Source: Press Release

More BADMINTON News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: AUS 248/4 (90.0) vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: badminton bai india
Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 19:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue