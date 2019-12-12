Tanmoy, Tasnim enter pre-quarterfinals of Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Badminton Championships

The Assam boy Tanmoy had to fight hard during his 21-17, 15-21, 21-14 win over Malaysia's Ramno Ferdinan in the third-round match while, Gujarat's Tasnim notched up a comfortable win 21-11, 21-15 victory against Kanaya Putri of Indonesia in the second round. Later, Tanmoy also went on to beat Japanese pair of Ryudai Konta and Haruto Terauchi 21-8, 21-17 while pairing alongside Lakshay Sharma in men's doubles second round match.

Another highlight of the day was Tara Sharma who upset third seed Lee Xinyi Megan of Singapore in the U-15 women's singles match following her 22-20, 21-14 hard-fought win.

In the U-17 category, top seeded Varun Kapur also entered last-16 after thrashing Vietnam's Thanh Dat Bui 21-9, 21-12 in the men's singles second round match. However, 12th seeded Pranav Rao Gandham and eighth seeded Meghana Reddy's challenge came to an end in the U-17 boys' and girls' singles category respectively. While, Pranav lost to Hu Yu Chi of Chinese Taipei 13-21, 21-16, 14-21, Meghana suffered a 16-21, 13-21 defeat against Japan's Sorano Yoshikawa.

Other results:

U-15:

(MS) Ankit Mondal bt Quoc Khanh Tran (Vietnam) 21-9, 1-9, Lokesh Reddy lost to (5) Farhan Alwi (Indonesia) 20-22, 21-23, Raghav lost to 6-Bodhi Ratana Teja Gotama (Indonesia) 19-21, 11-21;

(WS) Manya Avlani lost to Min Seon (Kim Korea) 10-21, 11-21, Anupama Upadhyaya bt Peng Yu Wei (Chinese Taipei) 21-9, 21-18;

(XD) Samarveer/Rijul Saini lost to Ho Wen-Hsun/Peng Yu Wei (Chinese Taipei) 12-21, 15-21, Shaurya Pant/Anya Chauhan bt Vasuwat Arayapongstorn/Thanyaporn Kijpatanasil (Thailand) 14-21, 21-18, 21-17;

(MD) Lokesh Reddy/Ankit Mondal bt Remus NG/Qayum Noor (Singapore) 21-1, 21-19, Gagan/Mayank Rana lost to Huang Jui-Hsuan/Huang Tsung-I (Chinese Taipei) 21-18, 10-21, 18-21.

U-17:

(MS) 13-Ayush Raj Gupta bt Seiya Inoue (Japan) 21-17, 21-11, Sanjeev Rao Relly lost to Hsu Che Yu (Chinese Taipei) 21-12, 21-12;

(MD) Saikat Banerjee/Aditya Mondal lost to Tseng Zih Cyuan/Wen Sheng Hao (Chinese Taipei) 10-21, 13-21;

(XD) Arjun Fallary/Lydia Barreto bt Lehan Andrahennadi/Sashini Kumarapeliarachchi (Sri Lanka) 21-11, 21-16, Advit Bhargava/Navdha Manglam lost to Seung Min Park/Bo Hyun Seo (Kores) 19-21, 15-21.

Source: Press Release