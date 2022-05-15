Thomas Cup 2022: India clinch historic gold medal with win over Indonesia

After India secure their medal with a 3-2 win over Denmark in the semifinals, the men's team show pure grit and determination to lift the gold medal in their maiden final appearance.

Thomas Cup 2022: India beat Denmark, enter historic first final; to meet Indonesia in title clash

Taking on current holders and record champions Indonesia in the final, the Indian men's team got off to a winning start with Lakshya Sen winning the first match of the day. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gave India a 2-0 lead before season campaigner Kidambi Srikanth wrapped up the win for India with an unassailable 3-0 lead.

In the first singles match of the day, the young Lakshya Sen fought back to guide India to 1-0 over Indonesia. After a listless first game, Sen bounced back to defeat Indonesian shuttler Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

In a one hour five minute contest, Sen handed Ginting a 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 loss to get India's historic day off to a positive start.

The second match of the day was the men's doubles match. Indian doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought hard but lost the opening game against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. But the Indian pair bounced back to register a 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 victory over Ahsan and Sukamuljo. The one hour 13 minute contest saw India take a 2-0 lead over Indonesia.

Playing in the third match of the day and the second singles game, Kidambi Srikanth downed Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 to guide India to a historic win, with two matches to go. In a 48-minute contest, Srikanth outplayed Christie in the first game 21-15. The second game was a well-fought, with the game tied 21-21. Srikanth wrapped up the match as India defeated Indonesia 3-0.