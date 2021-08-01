Tokyo 2020 badminton: China's Chen Long sets up Olympic title defence clash against Viktor Axelsen

Long - who won a gold medal at Rio Games - defeated the Indonesian 21-16 21-11 in the second semi-finals at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza.

The 32-year-old shuttler from China went on the offensive from the start which he felt was key to his semi-finals victory. He will now face Denmark's Viktor Axelson in the final on Monday (August 2).

Talking to CCTV after his win, Long said, "In the past, I relied on my defence and counter-attack. However, this time around I used my height advantage and took the initiative to create opportunities and pressure my opponent."

Long started off strongly and opened up a lead going into the mid-game interval. Ginting tried to fight his way back into the game and came as close as three points adrift in the latter stages of the first game.

But several errors at the net by the Indonesian gifted some crucial points to the tournament sixth seed, who wrapped up the first game 21-16. 24-year-old Ginting was once again slow to start in the second game and trailed 2-6 before managing four consecutive points to draw level. However, the reigning champ responded with five consecutive points to enjoy an 11-6 lead at the mid-game break.

It was almost point-for-point after the breather but Ginting could not find a way to close the deficit. Long managed to peg back the Olympic Games debutant as he took control of the game in the second half.

A great display of skill at the net allowed him to surge ahead and a magnificent cross-court smash sealed victory in the second game after 56 minutes, 21-16, 21-10.

These Olympics marks Chen Long's first international tournament since playing the All England Open in 2020.

"I'm grateful to my country for ensuring that we had a good training environment in these difficult times. It allowed me to only focus on my preparation for these Games," the shuttler - eying his second Olympic gold - added further.

It was Chen Long who denied Axelsen a spot in the finals back at Rio 2016.

On paper, the Chinese player holds the advantage having won 14 of their 19 encounters, but it was Axelsen who managed a narrow victory in their most recent encounter at the Malaysian Masters in 2020.

Ginting will have another shot at winning a medal if he can beat Guatemala's Kevin Cordon in the bronze medal match.