Tokyo 2020: Badminton; Sai Praneeth's campaign ends

By

Bengaluru, July 28: India's campaign in men's badminton singles at Tokyo 2020 ended after B Sai Praneeth lost to the Netherlands' Mark Caljouw 14-21, 14-21 in his second Group D tie.

The 28-year-old, making his Olympics debut had earlier lost to Israel's Misha Zilmerman 17-21, 15-21 in his first Group encounter.

The Indian shuttler failed to capitalise on a good start as he went down to Zilmarman in straight games.

The plot was no different in the second Group D tie as the 36-year-old Dutchman proved too good for the Indian shuttler.

With the win Caljouw made it to the round-of-16 while putting an early end to Praneeth's Olympics campaign.

Earlier in the day, in the women's section, India's PV Sindhu advanced to the knockout stage after maintaining a clean slate in the group stage.

The world champion defeated Hong Kong's Ngan Yi Cheung in straight games 21-9, 21-16 to cruise into the elimination round of women's singles in Tokyo.

Sindhu, who won a silver medal at 2016 Rio Games and is eyeing a gold at Tokyo 2020, will next face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in in the round-of-16 clash.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 15:20 [IST]
