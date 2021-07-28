Tokyo 2020: Badminton; Sai Praneeth's campaign ends

Bengaluru, July 28: India's campaign in men's badminton singles at Tokyo 2020 ended after B Sai Praneeth lost to the Netherlands' Mark Caljouw 14-21, 14-21 in his second Group D tie.
The 28-year-old, making his Olympics debut had earlier lost to Israel's Misha Zilmerman 17-21, 15-21 in his first Group encounter.
The Indian shuttler failed to capitalise on a good start as he went down to Zilmarman in straight games.
Tokyo Olympics: Badminton: Praneeth loses to Zilmerman
The plot was no different in the second Group D tie as the 36-year-old Dutchman proved too good for the Indian shuttler.
With that @saiprneeth92 ends his @Tokyo2020 campaign. Not the end we wanted but it's been a great learning experience for our shuttler and we're sure that he will come back much stronger.— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 28, 2021
All the best, Sai💪🏻#SmashfortheGlory#badminton#Tokyo2020#TeamIndia#SaiPraneeth pic.twitter.com/FcODDF9ZXr
With the win Caljouw made it to the round-of-16 while putting an early end to Praneeth's Olympics campaign.
Earlier in the day, in the women's section, India's PV Sindhu advanced to the knockout stage after maintaining a clean slate in the group stage.
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu goes past Cheung, enters knockout round
The world champion defeated Hong Kong's Ngan Yi Cheung in straight games 21-9, 21-16 to cruise into the elimination round of women's singles in Tokyo.
Sindhu, who won a silver medal at 2016 Rio Games and is eyeing a gold at Tokyo 2020, will next face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in in the round-of-16 clash.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.