Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu on 'cloud nine' after winning historic Olympic bronze medal for her country

The Hyderabadi shuttler, who had secured a silver in the 2016 Rio Games, kept the disappointments of the previous day aside when she lost to world number one Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals. Sindhu thus became the second athlete after wrestler Sushil Kumar to win two Olympic medals for India.

Tokyo 2020: 'Sensational' Sindhu beats He Bing Jiao to clinch bronze; grabs her second Olympic medal

After winning her game in 53 minutes, the Indian shuttler told BWF, "It makes me feel really happy because I've worked hard for so many years. I had a lot of emotions going through me - should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final? But overall, I had to close off my emotions for this one match and give it my best, my all and think about the emotions. I'm really happy and I think I've done really well. It's a proud moment getting a medal for my country."

When asked about her celebration after securing her second consecutive medal, Sindhu said she's on cloud nine. "I'm on cloud nine. I'm going to enjoy this moment. My family have worked hard for me and put in a lot of effort so I'm very thankful. And my sponsors have given me their best so I'd like to thank them and enjoy the moment," said Sindhu.

Sindhu even thanked all the supporters and fans back home for their love and best wishes and said: "A lot of Indian fans showed me their love and support and I'm very thankful to each and every one of them. Definitely lots of love and support and kisses."

When asked about her dominating performance from the first game which the Indian shuttler won 21-14 in nearly 23 minutes, Sindhu said: "I was a fresh game altogether, we both had losses yesterday and came back. For us, it was very important in getting a medal for the country and at the Olympics. It's not easy. It's a big thing. There were really long rallies but I had to be patient and calm. Even though I was leading, I did not relax."

When asked about her plans for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Sindhu said: "Definitely yes, Definitely."