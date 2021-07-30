Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu storms into semifinals with clinical dismantling of Yamaguchi

Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20. The quarterfinal clash between Sindhu and Yamaguchi lasted for 56 minutes.

The first game was more close than the scoreline suggested and Sindhu had to bring out the best in her to win it 21-13.

The scoreline in the first game might not indicate how closely it was fought, but Yamaguchi made her fight for every point. The star Indian shuttler was just one more game away from progressing to the semifinals.

Yamaguchi made Sindhu toil hard in the second game, and for every point, the Indian shuttler had to be at her best. In the end, the number six seed Sindhu ended up winning the match in straight games.

In the second game of the quarterfinal, there was a 54-shot rally between Sindhu and Yamaguchi and it lasted for one minute and two seconds.

On Thursday, Sindhu had defeated Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 match of women's individual event in the Tokyo Olympics here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 3.

Sindhu defeated Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 in just 41 minutes to cruise into the quarterfinals. Sindhu had won a silver medal five years ago at the Rio Games and the Indian would like to go one step ahead in Tokyo bagging the gold medal.

Sindhu is also the reigning world champion and vindicated her status as a favourite at Tokyo Olympics thus far. The Indian shuttler has not yet dropped a game in this competition so far. Yamaguchi threatened so when he ran Sindhu close in the second game winning 10 off 12 points on offer at one stage.

But Sindhu held her nerve to close out the match.