World Badminton Championship 2018: Saina Nehwal, Sindhu, Praneeth advance; Srikanth crashes out

Nanjing, August 2: Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu sailed into the women's singles quarterfinals of the 2018 Badminton World Championship. Saina defeated former champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in straight games at the World Championships here on Thursday (August 2).
Saina, who had clinched a silver and a bronze medal at the 2015 and 2017 editions, defeated 2013 champion Inthanon 21-16, 21-19 to set up a meeting with Olympic champion and former two-time world champion Carolina Marin of Spain. Sindhu overcame Japan's Sung Ji Hyun 21-18, 21-10.
Later, B Sai Praneeth too joined Saina in the last eight with an easy 21-13, 21-11 win over Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark. However, it was curtains for Kidambi Srikanth, who lost 18-21, 18-21 to Daren Liew of Malaysia.
"It is a very good win. She is known for deceptive game. Second game was going my way, but suddenly she played some difficult strokes, she was every where and made it 19-19. At that point, Gopi sir made a big role. He told me what to do and I followed that and the game turned in my favour," Saina said after the match.
"Pressure is less on me now because the last few tournaments I haven't been able to cross the quarterfinals but I have played well at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Championship. But I can see that the form sometimes goes here and there but I am happy it is coming back in important events."
Talking about her next match, Saina said: "I have played her at Denmark Open last, she is quick and aggressive player and it would be a challenging match for me and I will just look to give my best."