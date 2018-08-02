World Badminton Championship 2018: Saina Nehwal, Sindhu, Praneeth advance; Srikanth crashes out

Saina, who had clinched a silver and a bronze medal at the 2015 and 2017 editions, defeated 2013 champion Inthanon 21-16, 21-19 to set up a meeting with Olympic champion and former two-time world champion Carolina Marin of Spain. Sindhu overcame Japan's Sung Ji Hyun 21-18, 21-10.

Later, B Sai Praneeth too joined Saina in the last eight with an easy 21-13, 21-11 win over Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark. However, it was curtains for Kidambi Srikanth, who lost 18-21, 18-21 to Daren Liew of Malaysia.

"It is a very good win. She is known for deceptive game. Second game was going my way, but suddenly she played some difficult strokes, she was every where and made it 19-19. At that point, Gopi sir made a big role. He told me what to do and I followed that and the game turned in my favour," Saina said after the match.

"Pressure is less on me now because the last few tournaments I haven't been able to cross the quarterfinals but I have played well at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Championship. But I can see that the form sometimes goes here and there but I am happy it is coming back in important events."

Talking about her next match, Saina said: "I have played her at Denmark Open last, she is quick and aggressive player and it would be a challenging match for me and I will just look to give my best."