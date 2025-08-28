UCL 2025-26: Full List of Qualified Teams for Champions League Group Stages, Pots - All You Need to Know

Cricket 22 Runs In Single Delivery! Romario Shepherd-Oshane Thomas Engage In CPL Madness: WATCH By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 9:51 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 continues to deliver breathtaking drama, with the 13th match of the season producing one of the most extraordinary overs ever seen in T20 cricket.

The clash between Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) and Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) at the heart of the tournament became a talking point worldwide, thanks to Romario Shepherd and an over to forget for Oshane Thomas.

Shepherd, known for his explosive batting and fresh from guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their maiden IPL title earlier this year, showcased his incredible power once again. The moment of madness unfolded in the 15th over of GAW's innings. Oshane Thomas, representing SLK, lost his rhythm completely as he bowled one of the most costly overs in cricketing history.

The third delivery of the over was a front-foot no-ball, followed by a wide. Things went from bad to worse as the next two deliveries were also no-balls, and Shepherd dispatched both out of the park for towering sixes. With the extra deliveries and penalty runs, each of those balls cost seven runs. When Thomas finally managed a legal ball, Shepherd smashed it for yet another six, resulting in an astonishing 22 runs off a single delivery.

By the end of the over, Thomas had conceded 33 runs, including a final-ball six from Iftikhar Ahmed. The sequence etched Thomas into the record books as the first bowler to concede over 20 runs from a single delivery and Shepherd as the first batter to hit three sixes off one legal ball in T20 history.

Shepherd's whirlwind 73 off 34 balls powered GAW to a formidable total of 203/6. Yet, despite the heroics, the night belonged to Saint Lucia Kings' Ackeem Auguste. The young left-hander blazed his way to 73 off just 35 deliveries, steering SLK to a thrilling run chase completed in 18.5 overs.

While the Kings celebrated a famous win, Shepherd's historic feat and Thomas' disastrous over ensured this CPL clash will be remembered for years to come. It was a perfect reminder of T20 cricket's unpredictability-where one ball can rewrite history.