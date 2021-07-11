Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

2nd WT20I: India pip England by 8 runs to level series

By Pti

Hove, July 11: Indian spinners worked wonders during the final overs as visitors edged out England by eight runs in the second women's T20 International to level the three-match series here on Sunday.

Batting first, India lost way after a good start provided by opener Shafali Verma (48 off 38 balls) to finish on 148 for 4.

In reply, opener Tammy Beaumont's 59 off 50 balls put England in good position before they were restricted to 140/8 in 20 overs. Poonam Yadav (2/17 ) and Deepti Sharma (1/17) brought India back in the game during final five overs.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 148 for 4 in 20 overs. (Shafali Verma 48 off 38 balls, Harmanpreet Kaur 31 off 25 balls, Nat Sciver 1/20). Eng Women: 140 for 8 in 20 overs. (Tammy Beaumont 59, Poonam Yadav 2/17, Deepti Sharma 1/17).

Comments

MORE INDIA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, July 11, 2021, 23:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments