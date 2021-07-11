2nd WT20I: India pip England by 8 runs to level series

Batting first, India lost way after a good start provided by opener Shafali Verma (48 off 38 balls) to finish on 148 for 4.

In reply, opener Tammy Beaumont's 59 off 50 balls put England in good position before they were restricted to 140/8 in 20 overs. Poonam Yadav (2/17 ) and Deepti Sharma (1/17) brought India back in the game during final five overs.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 148 for 4 in 20 overs. (Shafali Verma 48 off 38 balls, Harmanpreet Kaur 31 off 25 balls, Nat Sciver 1/20). Eng Women: 140 for 8 in 20 overs. (Tammy Beaumont 59, Poonam Yadav 2/17, Deepti Sharma 1/17).

That is it! #TeamIndia pull it back and win the 2nd T20I against England by 8 runs to level the series 1-1. 🎇 #ENGvIND https://t.co/A5JidVJbAP… pic.twitter.com/YReBjMFyGp — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 11, 2021