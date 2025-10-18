Who Were The 3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike? All You Need To Know

Cricket 3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike, ACB Pull Out Of Tri-Nation T20I Series By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 7:48 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

In a heartbreaking development, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has withdrawn from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series featuring Pakistan and Sri Lanka, after three Afghan cricketers lost their lives in a Pakistani airstrike in Afghanistan's Paktika province.

The airstrike, which struck the Urgun district earlier this week, claimed the lives of players Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, along with five other civilians. Seven more individuals sustained injuries in the attack, which came amid escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

In an official statement shared on X, the ACB expressed "deep sorrow and grief" over what it termed a "cowardly attack" by the Pakistani regime. "This heartbreaking incident has martyred three of our players and five fellow countrymen," the statement read. "It is a profound loss for Afghanistan's sports community and the cricketing family."

According to the ACB, the players had travelled to Sharana, the provincial capital, to participate in a friendly match. They were on their way back to Urgun when the airstrike targeted a local gathering, resulting in multiple casualties. The board described the incident as a devastating moment for Afghan cricket and a tragedy that has deeply shaken the sporting fraternity.

In solidarity with the victims and their families, the ACB confirmed its decision to withdraw from the Tri-Nation T20I series, which was scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17 to 29. "May Allah (SWT) grant the martyrs the highest ranks in Jannah and bless the injured with a speedy recovery," the statement added.

The attack took place amid a fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Reports indicate that Islamabad violated a 48-hour truce by launching a series of airstrikes in southeastern Afghanistan, following intense border clashes that had already heightened tensions.

The tragedy has drawn widespread condemnation and renewed calls for restraint and dialogue between the two nations. For Afghanistan, the loss extends beyond the conflict - striking at the heart of a cricket community that has long served as a symbol of hope and unity for the nation.