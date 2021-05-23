Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

3 in Sri Lankan contingent test positive for COVID-19 ahead of first ODI against Bangladesh: Report

By Pti
3 in Sri Lankan contingent test positive for COVID-19 ahead of first ODI against Bangladesh? (Image Courtesy: SLC Twitter)
3 in Sri Lankan contingent test positive for COVID-19 ahead of first ODI against Bangladesh? (Image Courtesy: SLC Twitter)

Dhaka, May 23: Three members of the Sri Lankan contingent have tested positive for COVID-19, hours before the opening ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday (May 23), according to a report.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to play three ODIs against hosts Bangladesh starting on Sunday (May 23). The second and third game are slated for May 25 and 28.

"Two players and a coach from Sri Lanka's contingent have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka," ESPNcricinfo reported.

The website also stated that the Bangladesh Cricket Board has ruled out the possibility of the match being called off.

According to some other reports, Chaminda Vaas is the bowling coach in question, while the two infected players are Isuru Udana and Shiran Fernando.

The three-match ODI series is part of the World Cup Super League.

More SRI LANKA IN BANGLADESH 2021 News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CAG 0 - 1 GEN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, May 23, 2021, 10:37 [IST]
Other articles published on May 23, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments