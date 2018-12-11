346 players to go under the hammer at VIVO IPL 2019 Player Auction

With INR 2 crore as the highest reserve price, nine overseas players – Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews, D’Arcy Short - have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket.

Jaydev Unadkat, last season’s top Indian grosser with a whopping final bid amount of INR 11.5 crore leads the pack among Indian players with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Former Kings XI Punjab all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Axar Patel have set their base price at INR 1 crore.

With INR 1.5 crore as the base price, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel will hope to return to action for the 12th season of the VIVO IPL. Among the Indian quicks, Mohammed Shami has set his base price at INR 1 crore while Ishant Sharma will invite the first bid at INR 75 lacs.

List of Capped Players as per their base price:

Base Price | Total | Indians | Overseas

2 Crore 9 - 9

1.5 Crore 10 1 9

1 Crore 19 4 15

75 Lacs 18 2 16

50 Lacs 62 18 44

List of Uncapped Players as per their base price:

Base Price | Total | Indians | Overseas

40 Lacs 7 - 7

30 Lacs 8 5 3

20 Lacs 213 196 17

Source: BCCI Release