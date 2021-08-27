3rd T20: Oman beat Mumbai by three wickets, take series 2-1

On Friday (August 27), after being put into bat, Oman bowlers led by spinner Aaqib Illyas (3/22) dished out a spectacular show and restricted Mumbai to 135/7 in their 20 overs. For Mumbai, opener Aakarshit Gomel top-scored with 34.

The Oman bowlers kept making inroads even as one-drop Sujit Nayak (25), Chinmay Sutar (19), and Hardik Tamore (16) failed to convert their starts into big scores. The lower-middle order also did not make any significant contributions.

Oman was off to a brisk start as openers IIlyas (17) and Jatindersingh Singh (46 off 28 balls; 3x5; 5x6) added 51 runs. However, after Illyas was dismissed, Mumbai picked four quick wickets as Oman slumped to 96/5.

It soon became 112/7 as Mumbai sniffed victory. But Sandeep Goud (20 not out) and Kaleemullah Kaleemullah (9 not out) had other plans as they added 24 runs for the eighth-wicket to see their team through with a ball to spare.

Meanwhile, the Indian national cricket side scored 151 for two against England on day three of the third Test on Friday (August 27) at Headingley, Leeds. Riding over a sublime century from their charismatic captain and batting mainstay, Joe Root, England scored 432 runs in their first innings and took a lead of 354 runs after restricting India to 78 runs in their first innings on day one.

Dawid Malan also scored a sublime fifty on his comeback and it was the century stand between Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed; and Malan-Root that propelled the hosts to a big total on a pitch that kept getting better for batting.

Later in the second innings, India lost their opener KL Rahul early but Rohit Sharma went on notching up a fine half-century.

(With PTI inputs)