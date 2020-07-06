Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

48-year-old Pravin Tambe picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL draft

By Pti
48-year-old Pravin Tambe picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL draft

Mumbai, July 6: Former Mumbai leg-spinner Pravin Tambe is set to become the first Indian player to play in the Caribbean Premier League after being picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in the players' draft.

The 48-year-old, who has retired from first-class cricket, will need a No Objection Certificate from the BCCI to play in the CPL.

The six CPL franchises have selected their teams for the 2020 tournament which is scheduled to take place from August 18 to September 10. The tournament will be held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The draft was carried out remotely and the six teams have successfully filled out their rosters with both Caribbean and overseas players with Rashid Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Ross Taylor, Tambe and Carlos Brathwaite all being signed up," read a CPL statement.

Tambe rose to fame after he made his IPL debut at the age of 41 and became the oldest player to play in the cash-rich league. He played 33 IPL matches and took 28 wickets with an average of 30.5.

More PRAVIN TAMBE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 697,413 | World - 11,550,542
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 22:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue