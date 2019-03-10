Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

4th ODI: Cricketing fraternity in awe of Ashton Turner as Australia pull off record chase, India fans miss Dhoni

By
4th ODI: Cricketing fraternity in awe of Ashton Turner as Australia pull off record chase, India fans miss Dhoni
Image Courtesy: CA

New Delhi, March 10: Ashton Turner played a blinder of an innings as Australia thrashed India by 4 wickets in record run chase in the fourth one-day international here on Sunday (March 10).

Chasing a target of 359, Australia reached home without breaking a sweat as the visitors reached home with 13 balls to spare. Turner, playing just his second ODI in Australia colours, blasted 84 off 43 deliveries as he targetted two the best death-bowlers in the world i.e. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

1
45588

The right-handed batsman's explosive knock was studded with five boundaries and six brilliant maximums to deflate the hopes of the Indians. This is Australia's highest successful run chase in ODIs, fifth-highest successful run chase in ODIs, and the highest successful run chase in ODIs against India.

4th ODI: As it happened

Peter Handscomb played a match-defining century and guided Australia to their second successive win the series and levelled the series 2-2, despite going 0-2 down. Handscomb scored 117 off 105 deliveries before he was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal. He even stitched a valuable 192-run stand with Usman Khawaja (91 off 99 balls) and laid the foundation for an incredible run chase.

With this defeat, Shikhar Dhawan's knock of 143 (115 balls) went in vain as Australia registered another win at IS Bindra International Stadium. India posted a decent 258/9 in stipulated 50 overs after captain Virat Kohli won the toss.

Rohit Sharma (95) failed to slam his career's 23rd ODI century and his opening partnership of 193 runs was broken while the right-handed batsman attempted a pull shot.

Cricketing fraternity seemed impressed with Australia's incredible run chase and congratulated Aaron Finch and his band for peaking up at the right time.

Here's how Twitterati reacted on India's shocking defeat:

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
South Africa won by 71 runs (DLS Method
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 22:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue