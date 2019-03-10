4th ODI: Cricketing fraternity in awe of Ashton Turner as Australia pull off record chase, India fans miss Dhoni

Chasing a target of 359, Australia reached home without breaking a sweat as the visitors reached home with 13 balls to spare. Turner, playing just his second ODI in Australia colours, blasted 84 off 43 deliveries as he targetted two the best death-bowlers in the world i.e. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The right-handed batsman's explosive knock was studded with five boundaries and six brilliant maximums to deflate the hopes of the Indians. This is Australia's highest successful run chase in ODIs, fifth-highest successful run chase in ODIs, and the highest successful run chase in ODIs against India.

4th ODI: As it happened

Peter Handscomb played a match-defining century and guided Australia to their second successive win the series and levelled the series 2-2, despite going 0-2 down. Handscomb scored 117 off 105 deliveries before he was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal. He even stitched a valuable 192-run stand with Usman Khawaja (91 off 99 balls) and laid the foundation for an incredible run chase.

With this defeat, Shikhar Dhawan's knock of 143 (115 balls) went in vain as Australia registered another win at IS Bindra International Stadium. India posted a decent 258/9 in stipulated 50 overs after captain Virat Kohli won the toss.

Rohit Sharma (95) failed to slam his career's 23rd ODI century and his opening partnership of 193 runs was broken while the right-handed batsman attempted a pull shot.

Cricketing fraternity seemed impressed with Australia's incredible run chase and congratulated Aaron Finch and his band for peaking up at the right time.

Here's how Twitterati reacted on India's shocking defeat:

Outstanding run chase by Australia. Handscomb was brilliant and Turner really turned things around in a display of some of the cleanest hitting. India would like to forget this, learn from their mistakes and give it their best in the decider in Delhi #IndvAus — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 10, 2019

This defeat shows how much @msdhoni is worth for this team. Our bowlers in general & spinners in particular, struggle to read batsmen without @msdhoni behind stumps. Virat suddenly looks left all by himself in field. For every Arjuna your need a sarathi like Krishna! #INDvAUS — G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) March 10, 2019

Don't know about KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, but Peter Handscomb and Ashton Turner surely have booked World Cup tickets tonight. #IndvAus — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 10, 2019

One of India's most listless display with the ball and in the field in recent times. Dropping absolute sitters. Also, in times like these, India realise the value of Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the wickets. Taking nothing away from the brilliance of Turner though #IndvAus — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 10, 2019

Astonishing perfotmance by Aus. This will rate as one of the gr8 chases in ODIS despite the pitch being so flat given how dominant India have been in recent months — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 10, 2019

This is some finish by Australia and Turner. India's best death bowlers have gone for 36 in 2 overs. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 10, 2019

Ashton Turner ... pretty sure someone said he should be in the team during the #BigBash !!!! #INDvAUS #JustSaying ... Now getting very concerned the Aussies are starting to get something going at the right time !!!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 10, 2019

When bowlers perform, batsmen fail. If batters do it, bowlers give it away 🤦‍♂️ #INDvsAUS4thODI — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) March 10, 2019

The belief with which Ashton Turner’s played here is unbelievable.. Second match of his career, daunting chase, but he’s made it look like a walk in the park .. There’s dew yes, dropped catches, yes but don’t take anything away from him .. #IndvAus — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 10, 2019

What an innings from @Ashtonturner_70 absolutely brilliant in only his 2nd ODI game for 🇦🇺👏🏻👍🏻👌🏻 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 10, 2019