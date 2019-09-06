5th unofficial ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson shine as India A beat South Africa A by 36 runs, claim series 4-1

Chasing a target of 205, India bundled out South Africa at 168 in a rain-affected game that was curtailed to 20 overs.

Chasing a daunting target, the visitors suffered an early blow in the third over as the opening batsmen Janneman Malan was dismissed by Shardul Thakur after scoring 16 runs.

Temba Bavuma came in to bat at number three and stitched small partnership of seven runs with Reeza Hendricks. Ishan Porel dismissed Bavuma for 6 in the fourth over to give the Proteas their second jolt.

CHAMPIONS! 🏆



India A clinch the 5-match @Paytm one-day series against South Africa A 4-1. Sanju Samson named Man of the Match for his 48-ball 91. #INDAvSAA pic.twitter.com/MM2KYtbQZ9 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 6, 2019

Kyle Verreynne and Hendricks then added 69 runs for the third wicket before the former was sent back to the pavilion by Washington Sundar in the 11th over. Hendricks then forged a 48-run stand with Henrich Klassen and got their team past the 100-run mark. Klassen (14) was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande in the 15th over at the team total of 4-143.

In-form Hendricks was removed by Rahul Chahar after the opener played a knock of 59 runs. After Hendricks' dismissal, the visitors lost wickets in quick succession as the lower order failed to add runs on the scoreboard and the team bundled out for 168.

For India, Shardul Thakur scalped three wickets while Washington Sundar took two wickets.

Earlier, India won the toss and chose to bat. India suffered a bad start as they lost opener Prashant Chopra (2) in the first over. He was caught by Klassen on the delivery of Beuran Hendricks.

Sanju Samson joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle and the seasoned campaigners added 135-runs between them for the second wicket. Dhawan lost his wicket to George Linde in the 14th over after playing a knock of 51 runs. The southpaw, who is making a comeback after injury in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, scored 51 in the previous game as well.

Samson and skipper Shreyas Iyer added 23 runs for the third wicket before the former was sent back to the pavilion by Linde in the 16th over. Samson scored a quick-fire 91 runs off 48 balls before departing.

Iyer and Shubman Gill helped their side to go past the 200-run mark. Iyer was scalped by Hendricks in the 20th over. He amassed 36 runs off 19 balls. Gill played a run-a-ball inning of 10 runs. India posted a total of 204/4 in 20 overs.

India won the five-match ODI series by 4-1 and will face South Africa A in the first unofficial Test match here from September 9.

(With inputs from agencies)