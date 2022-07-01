6IXTY 2022: Full Schedule, IST Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel in India -- All You Need To Know

The 6IXTY will get underway on August 24 with all matches taking place at Warner Park, St Kitts.

The tournament will see 12 Men’s matches and seven Women’s matches over five days of fast-paced action.

The Men’s and Women’s teams will be competing for their respective versions of the Universe Boss Trophy, named in honour of tournament ambassador, Chris Gayle.

The tournament will feature new innovations which will take T10 cricket to the next level.

The 6IXTY Rules

Each batting team has six wickets – at the fall of the sixth wicket they are all out.

Each batting team has two PowerPlay overs. They can unlock a third PowerPlay by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls. This extra PowerPlay over can be taken at any time between overs 3-9. There will be 30 balls bowled from one end before the action switches to the other end for the final 30 balls

The 30 balls will be delivered as 5 separate overs, with no bowler being able to bowl more than 2 overs for the innings.

If teams do not bowl their overs within the allotted time a member of their team is removed from the field for the final six balls

Fans will vote for the timing of a “Mystery Free Hit” where a batter can’t be dismissed by the bowler.

6IXTY Full Schedule (Time in IST, Live Telecast, Live streaming will be announced at a later date).

Wednesday 24 August, 7.30 PM Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women Wednesday 24 August, 10 PM Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Wednesday 24 August, 12.30 AM Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women Thursday 25 August, 7.30 PM Guyana Amazon Warriors Men vs Saint Lucia Kings Men Thursday 25 August, 10 PM Jamaica Tallawahs Men vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men Thursday 25 August, 12.30 AM Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Thursday 25 August, 3 AM Barbados Royals Men vs Trinbago Knight Riders Men Friday 26 August, 7.30 PM Saint Lucia Kings Men vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men Friday 26 August, 10 PM Trinbago Knight Riders Men vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Men Friday 26 August, 12.30 AM Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women Friday 26 August, 3 AM Jamaica Tallawahs Men vs Barbados Royals Men Saturday 27 August, 7.30 PM St Lucia Kings Men vs Jamaica Tallawahs Men Saturday 27 August, 10 PM Guyana Amazon Warriors Men vs Barbados Royals Men Saturday 27 August, 12.30 AM Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women Saturday 27 August, 3 AM St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men vs Trinbago Knight Riders Men Sunday 28 August, 7.30 PM Men’s Semi Final – 1st Place vs 4th place Sunday 28 August, 10 PM Men’s Semi Final – 2nd Place vs 3rd Place Sunday 28 August, 12.30 AM Women’s Final Sunday 28 August, 3 AM Men’s Final