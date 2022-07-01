6IXTY 2022: Full Schedule, IST Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel in India -- All You Need To Know

St Kitts, July 1: The Cricket West Indies and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Friday (July 1) released the schedule for the inaugural Men’s and Women’s SKYEXCH 6IXTY.
The 6IXTY will get underway on August 24 with all matches taking place at Warner Park, St Kitts.
The tournament will see 12 Men’s matches and seven Women’s matches over five days of fast-paced action.
The Men’s and Women’s teams will be competing for their respective versions of the Universe Boss Trophy, named in honour of tournament ambassador, Chris Gayle.
The tournament will feature new innovations which will take T10 cricket to the next level.
The 6IXTY Rules
6IXTY Full Schedule (Time in IST, Live Telecast, Live streaming will be announced at a later date).
|
Wednesday 24 August, 7.30 PM
|
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Barbados Royals Women
|
Wednesday 24 August, 10 PM
|
Trinbago Knight Riders Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women
|
Wednesday 24 August, 12.30 AM
|
Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women
|
Thursday 25 August, 7.30 PM
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors Men vs Saint Lucia Kings Men
|
Thursday 25 August, 10 PM
|
Jamaica Tallawahs Men vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men
|
Thursday 25 August, 12.30 AM
|
Barbados Royals Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women
|
Thursday 25 August, 3 AM
|
Barbados Royals Men vs Trinbago Knight Riders Men
|
Friday 26 August, 7.30 PM
|
Saint Lucia Kings Men vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men
|
Friday 26 August, 10 PM
|
Trinbago Knight Riders Men vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Men
|
Friday 26 August, 12.30 AM
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Trinbago Knight Riders Women
|
Friday 26 August, 3 AM
|
Jamaica Tallawahs Men vs Barbados Royals Men
|
Saturday 27 August, 7.30 PM
|
St Lucia Kings Men vs Jamaica Tallawahs Men
|
Saturday 27 August, 10 PM
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors Men vs Barbados Royals Men
|
Saturday 27 August, 12.30 AM
|
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women vs Barbados Royals Women
|
Saturday 27 August, 3 AM
|
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Men vs Trinbago Knight Riders Men
|
Sunday 28 August, 7.30 PM
|
Men’s Semi Final – 1st Place vs 4th place
|
Sunday 28 August, 10 PM
|
Men’s Semi Final – 2nd Place vs 3rd Place
|
Sunday 28 August, 12.30 AM
|
Women’s Final
|
Sunday 28 August, 3 AM
|
Men’s Final
